Molly-Mae Hague Reveals She’s Been In Hospital After A ‘Tough Week’

13 October 2020, 10:23

Molly-Mae Hague said she's had a 'tough' week
Molly-Mae Hague said she's had a 'tough' week. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague sparked concern after telling her 4.8 million followers she’s been in hospital after ‘a tough week’.

Hours after her post about disliking the food she tried in Italy went viral, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague concerned her followers after revealing she was on the way back from hospital.

Posting a photo onto Instagram Stories of herself in the back of a taxi, Molly-Mae wrote: “On way back from hospital. This week hasn’t been easy. I’m going to talk about things soon.”

Molly Mae Hague Brands Italian Food 'Grim' & Faces Backlash

A couple of hours later Molly shared a screenshot of her name trending on Twitter, writing in the caption: “Remind me to never share an opinion on anything ever again x.”

Molly-Mae Hague is yet to reveal why she's been in hospital
Molly-Mae Hague is yet to reveal why she's been in hospital. Picture: Molly-Mae Hauge/Instagram
Molly-Mae sparked concern after revealing she'd been in hospital
Molly-Mae sparked concern after revealing she'd been in hospital. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

It’s not yet known why Molly has been in hospital, but last month she revealed she had a mole on her leg removed after her mum first noticed it while her daughter was on Love Island.

She told her followers: “Some of you may remember me talking about the mole that was here a few weeks ago on my story.

"Not going to go into too much detail until I have my results back next week but this just goes to show how important getting different doctors' opinions is.”

After the surgery she wrote: “So relieved to have it gone, I’ll keep you all updated. I just need to share this because I can’t stress the importance of this situation enough.”

Molly-Mae Hague went viral for sharing her opinion on Italian food
Molly-Mae Hague went viral for sharing her opinion on Italian food. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

It’s not clear whether Molly’s mole removal was anything to do with why she was in hospital this week, but she's yet to share the biopsy results on the removed mark.

It looks like Love Island BFF Maura Higgins has been sending her support though, as Molly shared a photo of the beautiful bouquet of flowers her pal sent to her house.

Molly’s concerning post comes after she went viral on Twitter for calling the food she tried in Italy “actually shocking”, branding an ice cream “grim.”

The reality star was trending all day as she received backlash for her opinion, but many tweets defended her and warned others not to be so harsh, especially as it was mental health awareness day just two days prior.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

More News

See more More News

Rochelle's baby boy has 'settled in'.

Rochelle Humes Gives Fans Baby Update

James McVey has been open about his struggles with eating disorders and body dysphoria.

The Vamps’ James McVey Wants To Make Documentary About His Body Dysmorphia

Niall Horan's 'Black and White' features on the All My Life soundtrack

Niall Horan Fans In Tears As His Song ‘Black And White’ Is Used In All My Life Soundtrack

Miley Cyrus teases Dua Lipa collab from studio

Miley Cyrus's Seventh Album 'She Is Miley Cyrus' Release Date & Dua Lipa Collaboration

Miley Cyrus

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are the closest 1D members

One Direction’s Liam Payne And Louis Tomlinson’s Cutest Friendship Moments

Nando's launch plant based meat alternative

Nando's Launch Plant Based 'Chicken' Alternative & Veggies Everywhere Are Celebrating

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search