Molly-Mae Hague is splasing out on cars. Picture: Zoe Hague/Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague revealed in her latest YouTube video that she's giving her eye-wateringly expensive car to her sister.

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she splashed out on an extravagant purchase that she is now passing on to her sister.

The 22-year-old star spent a whopping £32,000 on a Range Rover Evoque last year in anticipation of her driving test – she's now gifting it to her older sibling, Zoe Hague.

The Love Island star is in the market for a new custom vehicle that will take up to a year to be made.

Molly-Mae is giving her sister a very expensive gift. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The Land Rover was bought last summer, with Molly-Mae only owning it for nine months.

The ex-Island star spoke about her generous present on her YouTube channel in her latest upload, 'LET'S SPEND THE WEEK TOGHER'.

Molly chatted to the camera, saying to her 1.63 million subscribers: "I'm ordering a new car."

"Now I know I've only just got this car," she cautioned her audience, "but the car I'm ordering today – which is my dream car by the way – I can't believe it's happening."

Molly-Mae is buying a custom-made car. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The PrettyLittleThing creative director informed that the costly buy will take a whole year to be manufactured, saying: "Basically it's going to take heading on a year to be done.

"I have to order it well in advance. The plan was that I was always going to give this car to my sister.

"I sort of want to keep this car but I'll give it to be as a present," she revealed.

Zoe is one lucky sister!

