Molly-Mae Hague has sparked engagement rumours once again after hiding her ring finger in a photo. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague has been hit with a fresh batch of engagement rumours after the influencer hid her ring finger in a picture she posted on Instagram.

Molly-Mae Hague has once again sparked rumours she’s engaged to boyfriend Tommy Fury after her most cryptic post yet.

The former Love Island star got fans talking after she shared a mirror selfie with a stunning bouquet of flowers, telling her followers that she had her ‘favourite Sunday in a long while’ with her boxer beau.

Beaming at the camera, Molly-Mae edited the snap by adding a white emoji over her ring finger on her left hand, leading to all kinds of questions and speculation from fans.

However, the PLT creative director is yet to respond to the latest rumours.

Molly-Mae Hague sparked new engagement rumours. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Molly-Mae has faced engagement rumours after she most recently had fans convinced that Tommy was going to propose to her after taking her to New York for New Year’s.

She insisted that her boyfriend of two years was not going to propose during their trip, despite fans theorising he had popped the question since she hid her left hand in some snaps.

Addressing the proposal claims during a YouTube vlog at the time, she said: “Also I’m getting a little bit sick and tired that every single person thinks Tommy is going to propose out here. He booked this trip two days ago, it hasn’t been planned for long at all.

“I can promise you guys he is not proposing to me.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been dating since 2019. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague hasn't responded to the latest engagement rumours. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Tommy mischievously winked in the background, as his girlfriend added: “Don’t look like you are Tommy because everyone is going to be like, ‘Oh, he’s going to propose’.”

However, the 22-year-old reassured fans it is in their plans as she went on to say: “I’m not saying that he won’t propose at some point in the next year but I know this trip is not the one, so don’t get your hopes up.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy first met during their Love Island appearance in 2019 and have been inseparable ever since.

The happy couple have now even moved into their ‘dream home’ as Molly-Mae has kept fans updated with their renovations.

