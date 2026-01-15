What time does Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' come out? Season 2 Part 2 release date and time

Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date has been announced. Picture: Getty / Prime Video

By Abbie Lawal Reynolds

What time does Molly-Mae Hague's documentary 'Behind It All' come out? Here's when season two, part two drops on Prime Video.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In 2024, amid the chaos of her split from then-fiancé Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague announced her tell-all, fly-on-the-wall documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind it all.

When the first series - which was split into two parts - wrapped, she teased a second series of the show, and on the October 19th the first part of season 2 dropped. This came after she won her first-ever National Television Award for the series.

Now the second part of season 2 is upon us, here's exactly when it lands on Prime Video.

Molly Mae walks the runway during L'Oréal Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

When does Molly-Mae Behind It All season 2 part 2 come out?

Part 2 of Molly-Mae: Behind It All season 2 is set to drop on Prime Video on Friday 16th January.

Currently, there is no confirmed release time, but it's likely it will come out at 8am GMT, but there is also a possibility it will drop at midnight.

Behind It All season 2 part 2 will include episodes 4-6. The first three episodes of the season dropped lsat year in October and are available to watch now.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All Series 2 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Prime Video

Fans will be wondering if a third season of Behind It All is in the works, but so far nothing has be announced. Watch this space though!

Read more about reality TV here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.