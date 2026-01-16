Will there be a Molly-Mae Behind It All season 3?

16 January 2026, 12:33

Molly-Mae pictured posing and a screenshot from Behind It All.
Will there be a Molly-Mae Behind It All season 3? Picture: Instagram & Amazon Prime

By Lily Bell

Following the release of Molly-Mae Behind It All season 2 part 2, fans are left wondering will there be a third season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In 2024, Molly-Mae Hague sent shockwaves across the nation when she split from her fiancé, Tommy Fury. Shortly after the breakup, she announced her tell-all, fly-on-the-wall documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind it all.

When the two-part series hit TV, it quickly gained widespread popularity, giving fans a closer look at the high-profile couple's split and reconciliation. After the series wrapped, Molly-Mae announced a second series, and not long later, on October 19th the first part of season 2 dropped. And in the mean time, it became an award-winning show.

Now, that season 2 part 2 is live for viewers to enjoy, fans have already begun speculating about the possibility of a season 3. So here's everything we know.

Molly-Mae pictured at the premiere of Molly-Mae: Behind It All.
Molly-Mae at her premiere of Molly-Mae: Behind It All. Picture: Getty

Will there be a Molly-Mae Behind It All season 3?

At the moment, nothing has be announced about a Molly-Mae: Behind It All season 3.

Part 2 of Molly-Mae: Behind It All season 2 was only just dropped (Friday 16th January) on Prime Video, so it's unlikely an announcement will come anytime soon.

Molly-Mae will likely announce the return of the show on Instagram, but for now she hasn't mentioned anything.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All Series 2 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Prime Video

Season 2 part 2 concluded on a positive note, with Molly-Mae packing boxes with daughter Bambi, as they prepared to move back in with Tommy. Reflecting on the move, she shared that it could be their “best chapter yet”.

The season closed with a final scene of Molly driving to Tommy’s house. Smells like a cliffhanger to me...

