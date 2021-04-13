Molly-Mae Hague Calls For Anorexia To Be Taken ‘More Seriously’ In Emotional Tribute To Nikki Grahame

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about eating disorders amid Nikki Grahame's passing. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram/Getty

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a tribute to Nikki Grahame following her tragic passing and urged people to take eating disorders “seriously”.

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague is the latest star to pay tribute to Nikki Grahame, who tragically died last week following her battle with anorexia, and the Love Island star has now urged people to treat eating disorders “seriously”.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 21-year-old shared a picture of the Big Brother star alongside a touching message.

Molly-Mae Hague Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Picture With Brunette Pixie Haircut

She wrote: “Fly high Nikki [heart emoji].

“Taken by such a terrifying and terrible disease that must be taken more seriously.”

Molly-Mae Hague shared a heartwarming tribute to Nikki Grahame. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague urged people to take eating disorders more 'seriously'. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

This comes after news broke that Nikki had died following her battle with anorexia, as family and friends confirmed her untimely passing.

A statement was posted on the GoFundMe page, which was set up to raise money for her healthcare costs. It read: “It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday.

“It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age.

“Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.”

Nikki Grahame tragically died at 38. Picture: Getty

Nikki Grahame's fans and friends have shared heartwarming messages following her passing. Picture: PA

The 38-year-old had struggled with the eating disorder for three decades, with Nikki’s mum previously telling the Telegraph: “We’ve been on this road a long time, 30 years on and off, and I’ve never seen her this bad.

“I’m frightened that I’ll die and she’ll have no one to support her. I don’t want her to go through any of this alone.”

Fans and friends of the reality star have been sending floods of heartwarming tributes to Nikki on social media.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital