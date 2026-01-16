How old was Molly-Mae on Love Island and what season is she from?

16 January 2026, 08:00

Molly-Mae Hague at her Amazon Prime season 2 premiere and pictured in 2019 walking into the villa.
How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island & which series was she on? Picture: Getty & ITV

By Lily Bell

Molly-Mae Hague has gone on to become the most successful Love Island star - but when did she go on Love Island and how old was she?

From fashion to beauty, former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has become a household name and trendsetter for many fans since her appearance on the dating show.

Before appearing on the ITV2 dating show, Molly-Mae had already begun building a career as an influencer as she had a lifestyle YouTube channel. However, once she left the villa, her career was catapulted to new heights.

Today, Molly has a loyal fanbase on Instagram and YouTube, who've followed her at every stage of her career, which has helped her work with brands such as L’Oréal, PrettyLittleThing, Adidas and Amazon Prime.

But how old was Molly-Mae when she appeared on Love Island? And which Love Island series did she appear on? Here’s what you need to know...

Molly-Mae at her premiere of Molly-Mae: Behind It All
Molly-Mae at her premiere of Molly-Mae: Behind It All. Picture: Getty

How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island?

It may come as a surprise as she’s super successful already but Molly-Mae was just 20 years old when she appeared on Love Island. She's now 26!

On the show she found love with Tommy Fury, who she has recently reconciled with, after a shock spilt in 2024. The boxing star was also 20 years old when he starred on the show.

Their birthdays are only a few weeks apart, with Molly-Mae born on May 26th, 1999, and Tommy was born on May 7th of the same year.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tomy Fury on Love Island 2019
Molly-Mae Hague appeared on Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV2

What season of Love Island was Molly-Mae on?

Molly-Mae famously appeared on Love Island series 5 back in 2019.

She was a bombshell on the show and went on a date with boyfriend Tommy and Curtis Pritchard when she first arrived.

Molly-Mae and Tommy became the runners up of their season, with Amber Gill and her now-ex Greg O’Shea winning the show and splitting the £50,000 prize money.

Molly-Mae Hague was on series 5 of Love Island
Molly-Mae Hague was on series 5 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

