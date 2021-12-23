Molly-Mae Hague Addresses The Backlash Over Her Controversial Comments In Recent Interview

Molly-Mae addressed the cruel comments
Molly-Mae addressed the cruel comments. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram/YouTube
Molly-Mae Hague took to YouTube to thank fans for their support after her recent podcast appearance and addressed the negativity that surrounded the interview.

Molly-Mae Hague recently got candid on a podcast where she spoke about everything from Love Island to her business ventures to her small circle of friends.

Since appearing on The Diary Of A Ceo with Steven Bartlett, she received a wave of backlash on social media about some of the points she made during the interview.

The 22-year-old entrepreneur took a moment out of her most recent vlog to talk about some of the negative comments flooding the likes of Tik Tok and Instagram.

Molly-Mae spoke honestly on the podcast
Molly-Mae spoke honestly on the podcast. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

On Tuesday (December 21), Molly-Mae uploaded a video titled 'WHOLESOME CHRISTMAS VLOG' to her insanely popular YouTube channel, where she's amassed over a whopping 1.6 million subscribers.

Towards the end of the vlog she spoke about the reaction to her appearance on the podcast, she admitted that fans largely supported the interview, however, she had received some cruel words.

Hague addressed many topics on the podcast, speaking on the real reason why she went on Love Island and how she maintains a small close-knit group of friends – she didn't reveal which parts of the interview trolls took issue with.

Addressing the camera, she said: "I'm still so so so taken back by the response, I just wanted to say thank you."

Molly-Mae Hague addressed negative comments on Tik Tok
Molly-Mae Hague addressed negative comments on Tik Tok. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae posted a video about her interview to YouTube
Molly-Mae posted a video about her interview to YouTube. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/YouTube

The reality star cleared up that it hadn't all been positive feedback, saying: "Don’t get me wrong, I’ve seen a few strong opinions about a few things I had to say."

She revealed that trolls had reacted badly to her interview on several social media platforms: "I think not having twitter after that podcast came out was probably another good thing as well, because that’s where everyone’s opinions are super strong – and Tik Tok as well!

"Tik Tok is another platform that I’ve come to realise is quite savage," Molly-Mae told her followers.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director branded the comment section of Tik Tok as "quite harsh" and a "free for all".

Molly-Mae revealed that she started to 'overthink' about the statements she had made on The Diary Of A Ceo, she admitted: "So there was a few Tik Toks where I was reading the comments and I was like, 'Oh gosh yeah maybe they’re right, maybe I could have worded it a bit differently'."

Ultimately the star has chosen to take the high road: "But there’s no point looking into things too much because, as I said in the podcast, there’s always gonna be somebody that hates what you do."

