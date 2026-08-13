Molly-Mae makes final decision on the future of her family with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae has opened up about the struggles of having two young children. Picture: Youtube/Molly-Mae

By Zoe Adams

YouTube star Molly-Mae welcomed her second baby in June 2026 but she's already made an important verdict on what happens next.

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Molly-Mae Hague and boyfriend Tommy Fury welcomed their son Midas to the family on June 3rd 2026.

Joining their three-year-old daughter Bambi, the social media star has been open and honest about pregnancy, birth, family life and now, what the future holds for them as a household of four.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Molly expressed the difficulties in raising two young children and just how separate that meant her and Tommy's life had become.

Speaking freely, she said: "We're just separate all the time. I'm trying to get him [Midas] in a routine, and this is where I'm so torn.

Molly-Mae has decided on the future of her family life with Tommy Fury. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

"I'm trying to do the best thing for him but equally that's not necessarily the best thing for Bambi, unless we do separate things. But we're not spending anytime together."

Referencing her and Tommy's quality time together was minimal, she admitted their son would be their final child.

"We're only spending time together when we get into bed and by that time we're both absolutely exhausted and we've got a newborn next to us," Molly, aged 27 said.

"I'm not complaining, it's just a lot. I'm thinking, 100%, and I'm so blessed and so lucky, but this will be my last child."

Molly Mae Hague reveals Midas will be her ‘last child’

The Love Island couple have had a difficult few years when they confirmed their split in August 2024 after five years together.

In 2025, Tommy admitted his drinking had contributed to the couple's separation and by May that year they confirmed they were back together.

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