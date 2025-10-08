Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date is sooner than you think

Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date has been announced. Picture: Getty / Prime Video

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details on when season 2 of Molly-Mae's documentary series, 'Behind it all', is coming to your TV screens.

In 2024, amid the chaos of her split from then-fiancé Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague announced her tell-all, fly-on-the-wall documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind it all.

When the first series - which was split into two parts - wrapped, she teased a second series of the show - and it turns out it's coming very soon. Back in May, after part two dropped, she teased: "PS. Do you want more?"

And now we know that the National Television Award winning series is set to return to our screens later this month, with Molly announcing the news just 11 days before it premieres.

Molly Mae walks the runway during L'Oréal Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

When does Molly-Mae Behind it all season 2 come out?

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday 7th October, Molly-Mae announced the news that the second season of her docuseries Behind it all will come out on Prime Video on Saturday 18th October.

She wrote: "SURPRISE!!!… This is your 11 day countdown🎬 ‘Molly-Mae behind it all’ Series 2, Part 1 is coming to @primevideouk on the 18th of October (my favourite month of the year😭)… I’m so excited for you all to see what’s been going on behind the scenes. Things have been crazy!!!"

So keep Saturday 18th October clear because the first part of the second series is coming.

Molly confirmed in the post that she has split the second series into parts again but hasn't said how many. It's likely it'll be aired in two parts like series one was.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All Series 2 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Prime Video

What will happen in Molly-Mae Behind it all season 2?

The trailer has teased a further look at Molly-Mae's clothing brand Maebe, her reunion with Tommy, and even her parenting struggles with daughter Bambi.

In the clip shared to her Instagram, fans were given a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes of Molly's first catwalk in for L'Oreal in Paris.

During a dress fitting, the mum-of-one is seen in tears saying: "I don't feel comfortable, I can't go out like that."

Molly-Mae: Behind it all Series 2, Part 1 will be on Prime Video UK from October 18th 2025.

