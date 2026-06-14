Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury baby name revealed and meaning explained

Molly Mae baby name and meaning explained. Picture: @mollymae via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

What is Molly-Mae's baby name? Tommy Fury revealed the name of their baby boy on his fight shorts—here's what it means and how to pronounce.

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We finally know the name of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's newborn baby boy and just as Molly teased, it's super unique.

Earlier this month, Molly and Tommy revealed that they had welcomed their second child in a sweet post on Instagram. Days later, they revealed they'd welcomed a son—a baby brother for Bambi, 3.

At the time, they did not reveal his name. Throughout her pregnancy, Molly has been teasing her baby's name to fans in her vlogs and has said that she only knows of one other person with a child with the same name.

Her latest tease confirmed that her friends and family have struggled to pronounce the unusual name. So what is it? Well, thanks to Tommy Fury's fight shorts, we now have an answer.

Welcome to the world, Midas Fury!

What is Molly-Mae's baby's name? Midas meaning and pronunciation explained

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed a baby boy called Midas in June 2026. Picture: @mollymae via Instagram

How to pronounce Midas, Molly-Mae's baby name:

Midas is pronounced 'MY-duhs'. Not 'Mee-duhs', 'Mee-dass' or 'Mid-ass'.

Prior to the name reveal, Molly revealed that friends and family members were struggling to pronounce the Midas correctly.

What does the name Midas mean?

Midas is a name from Greek mythology, relating to King Midas who wished that everything he touched turned to gold.

It also means "wealth". The phrase 'Midas touch' means someone has the ability to turn anything they touch into gold, money or success.

Molly herself has not yet revealed the personal meaning behind baby Midas's name, but she'll likely reveal all within the next few days when her next vlog is posted on YouTube.

Tommy Fury revealed his and Molly Mae's baby name on his fight shorts. Picture: Getty

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury now have daughter Bambi and son Midas. Picture: @mollymae via Instagram

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