M.O's Nadine Samuels Jailed For Killing Mum-Of-Three In Crash

M.O's Nadine Samuels sentenced to eight month in prison after involvement in fatal crash. Picture: Getty/Instagram

A member of pop band M.O, Nadine Samuels, has been sentenced to eight months in prison after causing death by careless driving, killing a mother-of-three.

Nadine Samuels, a singer in the girl band M.O has been sentenced to eight months in prison after hitting and killing a Mother-of-three in a collision after 'failing to look' as she was driving into a roundabout.

Mother-of-three Debbie Mills suffered 'traumatic brain injuries' after being flung onto the cars windscreen as she cycled in Hemel Hempstead, Herts.

M.O are best known for their hit 'Bad Vibe'. Picture: Instagram

M.O are best known for their song 'Bad Vibe' with Mr Eazi and Lotto Boyzz and the band has also previously supported Little Mix on their Salute Tour in 2014 and have had two MOBO nominations for 'Best Newcomer' and 'Best Song'.

Nadine Samuels killed a mother-of-three driving into a roundabout. Picture: Instagram

Tabloids report that Nadine has penned a letter to the Debbie's family and was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court after she pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Nadine has since deleted her Instagram and the band are yet to comment on the sentencing.

