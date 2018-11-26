M.O's Nadine Samuels Jailed For Killing Mum-Of-Three In Crash

26 November 2018, 14:53

M.O's Nadine Samuels sentenced to eight month in prison after involvement in fatal crash
M.O's Nadine Samuels sentenced to eight month in prison after involvement in fatal crash. Picture: Getty/Instagram

A member of pop band M.O, Nadine Samuels, has been sentenced to eight months in prison after causing death by careless driving, killing a mother-of-three.

Nadine Samuels, a singer in the girl band M.O has been sentenced to eight months in prison after hitting and killing a Mother-of-three in a collision after 'failing to look' as she was driving into a roundabout.

Mother-of-three Debbie Mills suffered 'traumatic brain injuries' after being flung onto the cars windscreen as she cycled in Hemel Hempstead, Herts.

M.O are best known for their hit 'Bad Vibe'
M.O are best known for their hit 'Bad Vibe'. Picture: Instagram

M.O are best known for their song 'Bad Vibe' with Mr Eazi and Lotto Boyzz and the band has also previously supported Little Mix on their Salute Tour in 2014 and have had two MOBO nominations for 'Best Newcomer' and 'Best Song'.

Nadine Samuels killed a mother-of-three driving into a roundabout
Nadine Samuels killed a mother-of-three driving into a roundabout. Picture: Instagram

Tabloids report that Nadine has penned a letter to the Debbie's family and was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court after she pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Nadine has since deleted her Instagram and the band are yet to comment on the sentencing.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Music News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rita Ora and Eyal Booker 'dating' after Vas Morgan introduced

Rita Ora & Eyal Booker 'Dating & Spotted Kissing' After Being Introduced By Vas J Morgan
James McVey's fans think he's 'unappreciated' on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb: The Vamps Fans Blast The Lack Of James McVey's Screen Time

The Vamps

Kim Kardashian revealed the to times she took ecstasy she made a sex tape and got married

Kim Kardashian's Drug Fuelled 'Sex Tape' Revelations Have Shocked Literally Everyone
Some believed Anne Hegerty's trial on I'm A Celeb was faked with Coca-Cola

WATCH: I'm A Celeb Fans Claim Anne Hegerty Drank Coca-Cola Instead Of Liquid Fish Eyes

TV & Film

Ariana Grande responded to a troll saying "i pray you never have to deal with anything like this"

Ariana Grande Responds To Troll Who Claims She's "Milking" Mac Miller's Death

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Jingle Bell Ball 2013 Wardrobe

Check Out The HOTTEST Looks From Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet... EVER!
Take this quiz to work out which Christmas movie you should watch now

QUIZ: What Christmas Movie Should You Watch?

Zayn Malik on the red carpet

Zayn Malik’s New Bollywood Song Has Fans Asking What Allah Duhai Hai Means