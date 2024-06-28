MistaJam Stepping Back From The Capital Weekender For Brand New Monday Drive Show On Capital Dance

By Kathryn Knight

MistaJam is stepping back from The Capital Weekender and will move to six days a week on Capital Dance.

The UK’s official dance station, our sister station Capital Dance, announced on Friday (28th June) that MistaJam will present a brand new Monday drive show on the station.

MistaJam will be stepping back from hosting The Capital Weekender on the Capital Network to focus all of his energy on Capital Dance meaning he will now present Monday through to Saturday 4:00pm-7:00pm playing the biggest dance anthems and freshest club mixes six days a week on Capital Dance.

MistaJam has been at the helm of Capital Dance since it launched in 2020 and the station has seen massive growth with an audience of nearly a million weekly listeners.

MistaJam said: “As we head into another super busy summer, I wanted to take a moment to share some news. After an incredible time on The Capital Weekender, I've decided to step back and focus all my energy on an exciting new chapter with Capital Dance.

"I’m absolutely buzzing to be taking on a bigger role at Capital Dance, bringing the best energy and sound to our listeners six days a week, Monday to Saturday. With responsibilities both on the mic and behind the scenes, I’m ready to push the boundaries even further. Dance music is on fire globally, and Capital Dance is the UK’s epicentre for it. This is the perfect moment to elevate our game. Thank you for being with me over the last few years, and I can’t wait for you to join us and be part of the dance music revolution!”

The new host of The Capital Weekender will be announced next week.

MistaJam is moving to a new show on Capital Dance. Picture: Global

