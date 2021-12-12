MistaJam & Friends Shut Down The O2 At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

MistaJam & friends gave The O2 a night to remember with their electric sets. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

It's not a Capital party without MistaJam & friends and they came through to the Jingle Bell Ball for a show-stopping set!

Once you've witnessed a set by MistaJam and friends, you won't want an event without one, so we brought you a Capital Weekender special for Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Bringing the good vibes for both nights of the #CapitalJBB, some of the hottest DJs graced The O2 to pull out all of the stops and show us how to really get the party started!

Night one was full of electric sets from the likes of Billen Ted, 220 KID and Riton, while night two will see Nathan Dawe, Shane Codd and Jonasu turn up the heat on the JBB stage.

MistaJam & friends shut down The O2 at JBB. Picture: Alamy

Billen Ted got the crowd going with their set at The O2. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: MistaJam & friends gave The O2 a night to remember with their electric set

MistaJam on the Capital JBB red carpet. Picture: Getty

Riton joined the fellow stars on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

220 Kid at Capital's JBB. Picture: Getty

Billen Ted took to the red carpet at Capital's JBB. Picture: Getty

MistaJam & friends Jingle Bell Ball 2021:

Saturday:

Billen Ted

220 KID

Riton

