MistaJam & Friends Shut Down The O2 At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
12 December 2021, 15:08
It's not a Capital party without MistaJam & friends and they came through to the Jingle Bell Ball for a show-stopping set!
Once you've witnessed a set by MistaJam and friends, you won't want an event without one, so we brought you a Capital Weekender special for Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.
Bringing the good vibes for both nights of the #CapitalJBB, some of the hottest DJs graced The O2 to pull out all of the stops and show us how to really get the party started!
Night one was full of electric sets from the likes of Billen Ted, 220 KID and Riton, while night two will see Nathan Dawe, Shane Codd and Jonasu turn up the heat on the JBB stage.
WATCH: MistaJam & friends gave The O2 a night to remember with their electric set
MistaJam & friends Jingle Bell Ball 2021:
Saturday:
- Billen Ted
- 220 KID
- Riton
