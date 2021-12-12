MistaJam & Friends Shut Down The O2 At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

12 December 2021, 15:08

MistaJam & friends gave The O2 a night to remember with their electric sets
MistaJam & friends gave The O2 a night to remember with their electric sets. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

It's not a Capital party without MistaJam & friends and they came through to the Jingle Bell Ball for a show-stopping set!

Once you've witnessed a set by MistaJam and friends, you won't want an event without one, so we brought you a Capital Weekender special for Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Bringing the good vibes for both nights of the #CapitalJBB, some of the hottest DJs graced The O2 to pull out all of the stops and show us how to really get the party started!

Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Global Player

Night one was full of electric sets from the likes of Billen Ted, 220 KID and Riton, while night two will see Nathan Dawe, Shane Codd and Jonasu turn up the heat on the JBB stage.

MistaJam & friends shut down The O2 at JBB
MistaJam & friends shut down The O2 at JBB. Picture: Alamy
Billen Ted got the crowd going with their set at The O2
Billen Ted got the crowd going with their set at The O2. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: MistaJam & friends gave The O2 a night to remember with their electric set

MistaJam on the Capital JBB red carpet
MistaJam on the Capital JBB red carpet. Picture: Getty
Riton joined the fellow stars on the red carpet
Riton joined the fellow stars on the red carpet. Picture: Getty
220 Kid at Capital's JBB
220 Kid at Capital's JBB. Picture: Getty
Billen Ted took to the red carpet at Capital's JBB
Billen Ted took to the red carpet at Capital's JBB. Picture: Getty

MistaJam & friends Jingle Bell Ball 2021:

Saturday:

  • Billen Ted
  • 220 KID
  • Riton

