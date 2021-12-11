Mimi Webb's Capital Jingle Bell Ball Outfits Are Too Iconic For Words

Mimi Webb's Capital Jingle Bell Ball Outfits Are Too Iconic For Words. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Mimi Webb fans couldn't get enough of her Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard look.

Mimi Webb made her Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard debut today and we're obsessed with her performance outfit.

It's no secret that Mimi Webb is a superstar. After her music went viral on TikTok in 2020, the singer has since dominated the charts with hit after hit.

From 'Good Without' to 'Dumb Love', Mimi knows how to make a smash.

Today (Dec 11), Mimi took to the Jingle Bell Ball stage for the first time and we're living for both her look and her live vocals.

Mimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel Outfit (2). Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Mimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel Outfit (3). Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Mimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel Outfit (4). Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Mimi turned up to the UK's biggest Christmas party in a stunning little back dress. The 21-year-old then got changed for her performance and rocked 2021's underwear as outwear trend. Mimi wore gorg oversized trousers with a pastel pink bodice fitted over a white tee. It's safe to say that we NEED this outfit.

As well as looking every bit the pop star, Mimi delivered flawless vocals. She sang note-perfect renditions of 'Good Without' and '24/5'.

That wasn't all though. Mimi also invited Tom Grennan to the stage to serenade fans with 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'.

Yes. You heard that correctly. Mimi and Tom gave us the duet of our dreams.

Mimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel Outfit (5). Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Mimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel Outfit (6). Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

To add to the emotion of it all, Mimi mentioned that she first came to the Jingle Bell Ball aged 15 and had been dreaming of performing there ever since.

No. I'm not crying. You are!

