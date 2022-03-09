Millie Court Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions In Statement About 'Fluctuating Weight'

9 March 2022, 12:53

Millie Court responded to rumours she's pregnant
Millie Court responded to rumours she's pregnant. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Millie Court was forced to respond to questions asking if she’s pregnant, revealing she fluctuates in weight.

Love Island series seven star Millie Court has had to address fans’ questions asking if she’s pregnant, issuing a statement on International Women’s Day to discuss the messages she’s been getting lately.

Millie firmly said she’s not pregnant, but hopes to be one day.

Love Island Couple Jess Shears And Dom Lever Expecting Second Baby

She wrote: “I’ve now experienced what it’s like to be absolutely torn apart by the way you look, dress, act etc and it can be hard on someone to be constantly judged.

Millie Court issued a lengthy statement responding to pregnancy
Millie Court issued a lengthy statement responding to pregnancy. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

“I personally feel like I am a very strong girl so those words don’t often hurt me, and neither does this. Hence why I am trying my best to show everyone you are beautiful no matter what, without all the editing and filters.

“But if you have made this comment to someone, just think about how that someone could take that and it could potentially hurt. This is of course indicating that someone’s put on weight and almost feels like a nicer way to say, are u pregnant or are you just packing on the pounds?”

She went on to talk about her weight, saying she’s always ‘fluctuating between a size 8 and 10,’ but is ‘most of the time a size 10’.

Millie explained she dropped six pounds before going into the Love Island villa, because she ‘felt the need’ to lose weight before ‘being surrounded by beautiful girls’.

Millie Court said she dropped six pounds before Love Island
Millie Court said she dropped six pounds before Love Island. Picture: ITV

The 24-year-old said she ‘worked out every singe day’ and ‘ate salad for lunch’ but that she was ‘miserable whilst doing it.’

“I’d probably lost six pounds before going in but then my weight drastically changed whilst I was on the show for several reasons that’s probably for another story time,” she explained.

Millie added that, looking back after leaving the villa, she realised she’d ‘lost her curves’ and ‘missed them’.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are still going strong
Millie Court and Liam Reardon are still going strong. Picture: Getty

“Since coming out of Love Island I’ve found my love for food again and yes I’m getting back to my usual size. But I love being this way and I just want you all to. Know that if you love your body and the way that you are, then that is the most important thing.”

Millie and Love Island beau Liam have established a following of millions since winning the show last year, moving in together shortly after the series and taking on fashion endorsement deals and partnerships of their own.

