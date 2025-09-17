Millie Court makes bold statement about Liam Reardon split

Millie and Liam's podcast looks set to be over. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

After their split, Millie Court has cut her final tie to her now ex-boyfriend Liam Reardon.

Love Island season 7 winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court shocked fans earlier this month when it was revealed that they had split for a second time.

While the pair haven't addressed the news themselves, in September 2025, a source revealed: "Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work. But, unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time."

Following the news, Millie shared a cryptic message to her second Instagram for her jewellery account, which fans thought was her subtle way of addressing the split.

The Love Island star shared a quote that read: "A reminder that every situation in life is temporary. So when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully. When life is not so good, remember that it will not last forever and better days are on the way."

Now, Millie seems to have confirmed that she and Liam are over with a bold social media statement.

Millie and Liam's split hasn't stopped Millie from posting stunning outfit pics on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Millie, who boasts 1.8 million Instagram followers, has dropped the link to her and Liam's podcast page from her Instagram bio.

The future of Liam and Millie's show, 'The Liam and Millie Podcast', was left uncertain when their split was revealed. With fans commenting things like, 'What's going to happen to the podcast now?😢' and 'What’s happened to the podcast? I loved your clips'.

But it looks like the podcast is officially over as Liam, who has amassed 924,000 Instagram followers, has also ditched the link in his bio.

Liam and Millie's second split was announced at the start of September. Picture: Instagram

When the split was announced, Millie's friends reportedly told tabloids that she's worried Liam is going to go on Love Island All Stars in January.

They said: "Millie has told pals she is really worried Liam will do Love Island All Stars in January, and she’ll find it really painful to watch."She’s convinced he’ll do it because she knows bosses will want him and after they split last time in 2022, he signed up to do Celebs Go Dating.

"She hated watching him dating girls on that, and she couldn’t cope with it a second time around. Love Island All Stars would be even worse for her, as the villa is where they met and fell in love. It would like a worst nightmare scenario for her."

Liam and Millie launched their podcast in October 2024. Picture: Instagram

While they were still together, Liam expressed an interest in going on the show if he found himself single.

Speaking on their podcast in February, Liam said: "If I was single, which I'd never be ever again, I would go on it just to show a different account of myself.

"Not that I'd go on it and try and be super funny guy, I'd just go on there like - you know. Because it's four years down the line now. I've grown, [I'm] different."

Other than removing the handle for their podcast from their Instagram bios, Liam and Millie haven't commented on their shock split.

