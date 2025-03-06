Millie Bobby Brown gets apology from Matt Lucas after viral post "mocking" her appearance

6 March 2025

Millie Bobby Brown gets apology from Matt Lucas after viral post "mocking" her appearance
Millie Bobby Brown gets apology from Matt Lucas after viral post "mocking" her appearance. Picture: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown recently posted a video calling out the media and Matt Lucas for commenting on how she looks.

Matt Lucas has responded after Millie Bobby Brown posted a video calling out articles criticising her appearance. One was titled: "Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new “mommy makeover” look."

On Monday (Mar 3), Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram to speak out against recent articles that have been written about how she looks. She said: "I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time."

Millie then named several articles which made fun of her change in appearance including one which referenced how comedian Matt Lucas had compared Millie to his Little Britain character Vicky Pollard. Millie slammed the writer for "amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance."

Now, Matt has apologised for his comments and explained to Millie what he actually meant by the comparison.

Millie Bobby Brown calls out media for criticising her appearance

In Matt's original post, he reposted photos of Millie in a pink tracksuit zip-up hoodie and wrote: "no but yeah but" as a reference to his Little Britain character Vicky Pollard. Matt wrote in a separate tweet that he "loves" Millie but he was accused of mocking the actress and his comments were picked up by several news outlets.

Taking to Instagram (Mar 4), Matt shared a statement to Millie. He said: "Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context."

He then explained: "Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain. There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases.”

Matt ended by writing: "I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you, firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant. I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise. Matt x.”

As it stands, Millie is yet to address Matt's comments. We'll update you if and when she does.

