Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome second child into their family

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome second child. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix, @milliebobbybrown via Instagram

By Sam Prance

The married couple have reportedly adopted again.

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Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are now officially parents two times over.

According to People, the Stranger Things star and her husband have welcomed a second child through adoption.

The news comes 10 days after Millie, who is 22 years old, shared a video with Jake, 24, and their daughter on holiday in the Dolomites on Instagram. People were quick to spot that Jake appeared to be wearing a baby carrier, leading fans to speculate that the couple might have adopted another child.

Now, People have confirmed that Millie and Jake have expanded their family.

The news comes almost a year after Millie announced that she and Jake had adopted their first daughter.

In an Instagram post, Millie wrote: "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3."

Appearing on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast in June, Millie revealed that she had "always" intended to adopt. Millie explained: "It was always part of my childhood dreams. Every time I was at home and I was, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted."

She continued: "I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant."

Elsewhere, Millie also revealed that she intends to carry children in the future: "It’s not because I don’t want that. Hopefully one day that’s in my future.”

She also said: "Adoption is love, adoption is forever."

Congratulations Millie and Jake!

Read more about Millie Bobby Brown here:

Millie Bobby Brown Gets Chaotic In ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

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