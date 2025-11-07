Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on David Harbour "bond" amid 'bullying' reports

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite amid unconfirmed reports and speculation about 'complaints' filed before filming. Picture: Getty

Millie opened up about her friendship with David Harbour and the journey they've shared while working on the show, amid unconfirmed reports about issues on set.

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunited at the world premiere of Stranger Things 5, seemingly squashing rumours of a feud between the two following a viral report that emerged last week.

In case you haven't been keeping up with the all the latest news about Stranger Things, a tabloid reported that an unnamed source claimed Millie had filed a 'harassment and bullying claim' against David before they started shooting the fifth and final season. The report was not confirmed and neither Millie nor David responded to it.

Now, following speculation and rumours, the on-screen duo have joined forces to celebrate Stranger Things 5 in Los Angeles and have shut down any reports of bad blood between them.

Millie also spoke about her special bond with on-screen dad David in several interviews, sharing how much of an important part he's played in her journey.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite on the carpet for Stranger Things 5. Picture: Getty

Are Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour friends?

On the red carpet, Millie and David reunited and posed together for countless photos. Videos also show the co-stars chatting and laughing together while they wait to hit the carpet, and hanging out at the after party.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her and David's relationship, Millie said: "I obviously have a really special bond with David because we have a father/daughter relationship and we do every scene together and you really get to see that in season 5.

"It's been so special to have have him along the journey for me," she added, also name checking Winona Ryder and her other co-stars.

Millie Bobby Brown says it’s been “so special” to have David Harbour on the ‘Stranger Things’ journey with her.

As Eleven and Hopper, Millie and David have spent years working closely together to bring their character's dynamic together on screen.

Season 5 will see El and Hop, now reunited following his imprisonment in a Russian prison, team up once again as he works to protect her from both Vecna and the military.

The official trailer for the final season teases several scenes between the two characters, with Hopper seemingly taking on a 'bodyguard' type role to fend off any threats towards El.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour shut down speculation about their friendship and claims of a feud. Picture: Getty

When asked about the unconfirmed report, co-creator Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter: "Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal onset matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them.

"So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy."

Director and executive producer Shawn Levy also weighed in when asked about how production resolves issues should they arise on set.

The cast of Stranger Things 5 pose at the world premiere. Picture: Getty

"At the end of the day, that’s the job,” he replied. "You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we’re proud of the fact that we did so."

Shawn continued: "I’ve read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to… there’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock."

Stranger Things 5 is set to drop its first four episodes (Volume 1) on November 26th, with another 3 (Volume 2) following on December 25th. The massive finale episode will drop a week later on December 31st.

