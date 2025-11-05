Millie Bobby Brown explains why she won't reveal anything about her baby daughter

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about why she won't reveal anything about her baby daughter. Picture: Maya Dehlin Spach/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

"It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly."

In case you missed it, Millie Bobby Brown is a mother! Earlier this year, she and husband Jake Bongiovi announced that they had welcomed their first baby, a girl, via adoption.

The Stranger Things star, 21 and producer Jake, 23, announced the happy news in August, writing: "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

Since then, both Millie and Jake have been fiercely protective of the baby girl—keeping her face covered during public outings and not sharing anything on social media.

In a new profile with British Vogue, Millie has now opened up about why she's so protective about her daughter and explained why she won't be revealing any information about her at all.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcomed a baby girl earlier this year. Picture: Getty

After being asked by the interviewer to share a little detail about her daughter's personality, Millie pushed back.

"I’m not going to," she said firmly. "For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself," she adds firmly. "It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly. If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support. But right now, as she’s so little…"

"As her parents, it’s our job to protect her from that."

Millie also said that she and Jake have absolutely no plans to share their daughter's name until "she’s ready to decide for herself".

Millie did, however, open up about her new role as a parent, sharing: "It’s been a beautiful, amazing journey – she’s taught us so much already.

"Perspective is a huge thing," she continued. "The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy. We are 50-50 on everything. That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life – he is just the most amazing dad.”

