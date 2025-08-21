Millie Bobby Brown welcomes first baby with husband Jake Bongiovi

21 August 2025, 17:40 | Updated: 21 August 2025, 17:53

Millie Bobby Brown welcomes first baby with husband Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown welcomes first baby with husband Jake Bongiovi. Picture: Getty, Instagram
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Millie and Jake are now a family of three after adopting a baby girl.





Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are now parents after announcing they have adopted a baby girl.

In an Instagram post shared on August 21st, the couple (who got married in 2024) revealed that they had welcomed their "sweet baby girl" through adoption.

On the post, they wrote: "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy... And then there were 3."

No other details were shared about the new addition to their family, and no photos of their baby girl were posted either. Millie and Jake also chose to turn comments off on their joint post.

The news comes as a happy surprise to Millie's fans as she had not shared anything about her and Jake's adoption process or any immediate plans to start their family.

Earlier this year, Millie opened up about starting a family on the SmartLess podcast. She said: "I'm still really young, but my mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19, and you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake."

"Jake knows how important it is to me, and of course I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family. For me personally, like, it's a huge thing," she continued. "Jake was like, 'We cannot do that until we get married,' so that was his thing, and my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family."

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are now parents!
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are now parents! Picture: Getty

Millie also opened up about adoption on the podcast, saying: "I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting.

"For me, like, my home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we stand by, Jake and I -- our energy in the house is like, 'The door is always open.'"

Huge congratulations to Millie and Jake!

