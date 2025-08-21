Millie Bobby Brown opened up about adoption before adopting baby girl

21 August 2025, 18:57 | Updated: 21 August 2025, 18:59

Millie Bobby Brown previously spoke about adoption before announcing her baby girl
Millie Bobby Brown previously spoke about adoption before announcing her baby girl. Picture: via Instagram, Getty
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Millie, 21, previously opened up and explained why she and husband Jake Bongiovi would adopt as they planned to start their "big family".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Surpriseee! Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi have just welcomed a baby girl through adoption and while that might have come as a surprise to many, Millie actually recently spoke about adoption during a conversation about starting a family.

Yep, in case you missed it, the Stranger Things star just shared the happy news that she and Jake are now a family of three after welcoming their baby daughter.

Earlier this year while promoting her latest Netflix film, The Electric State, 21-year-old Millie opened up about wanting to start a family following her wedding to Jake, 23.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, Millie also shared her thoughts on adoption.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in 2024 and welcomed their first baby via adoption in 2025
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in 2024 and welcomed their first baby via adoption in 2025. Picture: Getty

Opening up about the next chapter in her life, Millie told the trio about her desire to have a big family – something that is very important to her. Both she and Jake are one of four siblings, so they come from large family units.

"I'm still really young, but my mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19, and you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," Millie said about starting their family soon. "I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me and ... my grandmother is -- she was a huge part of my life."

Discussing adoption specifically, she went on to add: "I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting."

"For me, like, my home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we stand by, Jake and I -- our energy in the house is like, 'The door is always open.'"

Millie and Jake adopted a baby girl in the summer of 2025
Millie and Jake adopted a baby girl in the summer of 2025. Picture: via Instagram

Millie has not explicitly explained why she and Jake decided to adopt their first child, or how their adoption journey happened. Millie has expressed that they are now hoping to embark on their parenthood journey in "peace and private" so it may be some time before she opens up about the personal decision.

In their announcement post, Millie and Jake (who got married in 2024) wrote: "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.

“And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

By the sounds of things, the new parents will be keeping their baby girl private and not sharing photos of with the rest of the world.

