Who is Gemma Owen's famous dad? Inside Michael Owen's legendary football career

Who is Gemma Owen's famous dad? Inside Michael Owen's legendary football career. Picture: Amazon Prime & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Who is former Love Island star Gemma Owen’s famous dad? Here’s everything you need to know about Michael Owen’s legendary football career.

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Before Gemma Owen graced our TV screens on Love Island in 2022, the Owen name was already well known, thanks to her footballer father Michael Owen.

After cameras followed the Owen family for a year for their new Amazon Prime docuseries, Meet The Owens, viewers will get to know not only Michael and Gemma, but the whole family.

Before Michael made his mark in the horsing world, he was a professional footballer for many years, so here's everything you need to know about Michael's career.

Michael Owen and Louise Bonsall married in 2005. Picture: Instagram

Who is Gemma Owen's famous dad Michael Owen?

In 1997, Michael made his football debut for Liverpool FC as a striker at just 17 years old.

After playing 7 years for them he transferred to Real Madrid, before returning to the UK a year later to play for Newcastle United and then Manchester United.

In 2013, Michael officially retired from football aged 33, while playing for Stoke City. Shortly after he started working in football commentary which he still does today.

During his football career, Michael played for the England team having represented his country at three World Cup's. He even won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in 2001.

Michael Owen started his football career at Liverpool FC. Picture: Getty

Like daughter Gemma, Michael has a fond love for horses as he owns and runs Manor House Stables training facility with his wife, Louise.

Michael also owns race horses, with one of his most successful horses 'Brown Panther' having won at Royal Ascot.

The former footballer even helps house and train around 140 to 145 thoroughbred horses for various owners at his training facility.

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