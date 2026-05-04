What time does the Met Gala start? How to watch Met Gala 2026 red carpet online

4 May 2026, 09:35 | Updated: 4 May 2026, 09:40

What time does the Met Gala 2026 red carpet start? How to watch online
What time does the Met Gala 2026 red carpet start? How to watch online. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

What time does the Met Gala red carpet start? Here's where and how to watch the 2026 Met Gala livestream online.

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It's that time again! The first Monday in May has arrived and that only means one thing: The Met Gala.

Yes, the most important fashion event of the year is here and this time the theme is 'Costume Art', and attendees have been given the dress code 'Fashion Is Art'.

This year will be a big one for fashion and music fans as Beyoncé is set to attend for the first time in 10 years. She hasn't been at the event since 2016, but as one of the co-chairs this year, she's expected to make her grand return.

But when does it start, and how can we watch the red carpet? Here's all the info you need on when the 2026 Met Gala starts and where to watch the stars arrive online.

What time does the Met Gala red carpet start?

Beyoncé's last Met Gala appearance was in 2026 for the 'Fashion In An Age Of Technology' exhibition
Beyoncé's last Met Gala appearance was in 2026 for the 'Fashion In An Age Of Technology' exhibition. Picture: Getty

What day is the Met Gala on?

The Met Gala 2026 will take place on Monday 4th May in New York City.

With the exception of 2021's September event which was delayed due to COVID, the Met Gala always takes place on the first Monday in May and has done since 2005.

The event takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

What time does the Met Gala start?

The live red carpet coverage of the 2026 Met Gala starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT on Monday 4th May.

If you're in the UK, you'll be able to start watching from 11pm BST.

Met Gala guests will usually start emerging from their hotels just before the red carpet starts, so if you're locked into social media on the night, you'll get a pretty good indication of when things are set to kick off.

Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala
Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Where can you watch the Met Gala red carpet online? What channel is it on?

The 2026 Met Gala will be broadcast live across Vogue’s digital platforms, and you'll also be able to tune in on YouTube.

This year's livestream will be hosted by model Ashley Graham, TV personality and actress La La Anthony, and model and actress Cara Delevingne.

Emma Chamberlain will also return as Vogue's red carpet correspondent who will conduct interviews with the guests as they arrive. You'll be able to watch those on Vogue's social media channels too.

Elsewhere, E! will also be sharing their own livestream from the event so you'll be able to watch on E! Online, Peacock, TODAY ALL DAY and All Fast partners.

Will Kendall and Kylie be at the Met Gala 2026?
Will Kendall and Kylie be at the Met Gala 2026? Picture: Getty

Read more about the Met Gala here:

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