Met Gala 2026 guest list and who is attending (Updating live)
4 May 2026, 18:05
Who is on the confirmed guest list for the Met Gala 2026? Here's everyone who has been invited, is attending and all the rumours explained.
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The Met Gala 2026 is upon us and speculation about who might be attending, as well as what everyone will be wearing for the 'Fashion Is Art' theme, is starting to ramp up fast.
Like clockwork, fake and alleged lists of 'confirmed Met Gala guests' have started to circulate on social media ahead of the event but as always, we won't know for sure who is attending until they're spotted arriving at their hotel on the day.
This year, the confirmed guest list includes the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Sam Smith, Doja Cat and LISA (to name a few!) While some of those names likely will attend, some may be more unlikely. Reports have already emerged that Zendaya will not be present but we'll have to wait and found out if that's true!
Here's all the info on the confirmed Met Gala 2026 guests so far, as well as those rumoured to be attending. We'll update this list in real time in the run up to the event too, so stay tuned!
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Who is attending the Met Gala 2026? Here's the full list of confirmed guests so far.
Who are the confirmed guests for the Met Gala 2026?
Confirmations about who has been invited to the 2026 Met Gala will begin to trickle in on the day of the event.
Photos of celebrities arriving at their hotels will quickly start to go viral so we'll have a much clearer idea of who'll be walking the carpet from midday (EST) on Monday 4th.
Here's who has been confirmed for the Met Gala 2026 so far:
- Beyoncé
- Nicole Kidman
- Venus Williams
- Kim Kardashian
- Anthony Vaccarello
- Zoë Kravitz
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doja Cat
- Gwendoline Christie
- Alex Consani
- Misty Copeland
- Elizabeth Debicki
- Lena Dunham
- LISA
- Sam Smith
- Teyana Taylor
- Law Roach
- Jeff Bezos
- Lauren Sanchez
- Dwayne Johnson
- Courteney Cox
Katy Perry, Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, Euphoria's Hunter Schafer, JENNIE, Chase Infiniti and several other celebrities have either been seen out in NYC or have teased their attendance on social media.
We'll update this list throughout the day as more guests are confirmed. Bookmark this page and check back later!
Who are the 2026 Met Gala co-chairs?
Every year, Anna Wintour selects a group of celebrity co-chairs who will help host the event on the night. For the 2026 Met Gala's 'Fashion Is Art theme, those co-chairs are:
- Beyoncé
- Nicole Kidman
- Venus Williams
Designer Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz will co-chair the 2026 Met Gala Host Committee, with Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, LISA, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor and several others joining them.
Who are the 2026 Met Gala red carpet hosts?
Every year, Vogue gathers a small group of celebrities, internet personalities, fashion lovers and influencers to host their red carpet and social media coverage.
Here's who will be hosting Vogue's livestream and red carpet interviews this year:
- Ashley Graham
- La La Anthony
- Cara Delevingne
Emma Chamberlain will also return as Vogue's special correspondent, marking her sixth year in the role.
Viewers can watch all the red carpet coverage on Vogue's social media accounts, as well as on YouTube. The stream will start at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT on Monday May 4th.
Is Taylor Swift going to the Met Gala 2026?
Taylor Swift has not confirmed whether she'll be attending the 2026 Met Gala and it may be unlikely that she'll attend.
Taylor has not been to a Met Gala since 2016, when she was co-chair for the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' event.
Read more about the Met Gala here:
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