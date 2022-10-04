Merch for Money Challenge with eBay

4 October 2022, 07:58 | Updated: 4 October 2022, 09:56

eBay for Capital
eBay for Capital. Picture: Global

Roman, Sonny and Sian are going head-to-head to raise money for Capital’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise. Whoever sells the most, WINS.

They’ve been tasked with coming up with their own products to sell on eBay, and it’s up to YOU to decide the winner.

You can get your hands on their amazing creations from Shandy Sian’s wine cooler, Roman’s t-shirt and Sonny’s toilet roll feat. Roman Kemp.

Plus, by buying one of the team’s products you’ll not only help decide who is crowned the champion but you’ll be raising money for Make Some Noise, helping small charities across the UK.

Get your hands on your favourite product now and choose your winner, all thanks to eBay for Charity.

BUY NOW

Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay have designed merch of their own
Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay have designed merch of their own. Picture: Global

Please note that all products will be shipped from November onwards due to production times. You will receive a notification on eBay when the product is shipped.

Product information

Toilet Roll

  • £5 plus £3.20 postage and packaging.
  • Delivery to UK mainland only.
  • 2ply
  • Tissue Sheet Size: 9.5cm by 9.5cm
  • Packaged in a sealed plastic cellophane bag
  • Delivered in a plain cardboard box

BUY HERE

T-Shirt

  • £10 plus £4.95 postage and packaging.
  • Delivery to mainland UK only.
  • White with Roman Kemp designed branding
  • 100% ringspun semi-combed cotton.
  • 150gsm.
  • XS-2XL available.

BUY HERE

Wine Cooler

  • £15 plus £4.95 postage and packaging.
  • Delivery to mainland UK only.
  • White.
  • 390x120x33mm.
  • Neoprene.
  • 80g.

BUY HERE

The best part is, when you buy one of our products, eBay for Charity will match the amount you pay, up to £50,000, making even more money for Global’s Make Some Noise. Full Ts&Cs found here

100% OF THE NET PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF THIS PRODUCT WILL BE DONATED TO GLOBAL’S MAKE SOME NOISE.

eBay
eBay. Picture: eBay

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).

More News

See more More News

How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island & which series was she on?

How Old Was Molly-Mae Hague On Love Island & Which Series Did She Appear On?

Bella Hadid has taken on the role of Lena in Hulu series Ramy

Bella Hadid Makes Acting Debut In Comedy Series Ramy

Molly-Mae Hague got candid about the emotional and physical struggles she faced during early pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Early Pregnancy Struggles: “I Cried Five Times A Day”

Netflix's Blonde has sparked mass backlash since its release

Why Netflix's 'Blonde' Is Receiving Backlash: Inside The Marilyn Monroe Discussion Online

Here's when the next Kardashians episode will air on Hulu and Disney

When Is The Next Episode Of The Kardashians On? Date And Air Time

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is over

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star