Merch for Money Challenge with eBay

eBay for Capital. Picture: Global

Roman, Sonny and Sian are going head-to-head to raise money for Capital’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise. Whoever sells the most, WINS.

They’ve been tasked with coming up with their own products to sell on eBay, and it’s up to YOU to decide the winner.

You can get your hands on their amazing creations from Shandy Sian’s wine cooler, Roman’s t-shirt and Sonny’s toilet roll feat. Roman Kemp.

Plus, by buying one of the team’s products you’ll not only help decide who is crowned the champion but you’ll be raising money for Make Some Noise, helping small charities across the UK.

Get your hands on your favourite product now and choose your winner, all thanks to eBay for Charity.

Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay have designed merch of their own. Picture: Global

Please note that all products will be shipped from November onwards due to production times. You will receive a notification on eBay when the product is shipped.

Product information

Toilet Roll

£5 plus £3.20 postage and packaging.

Delivery to UK mainland only.

2ply

Tissue Sheet Size: 9.5cm by 9.5cm

Packaged in a sealed plastic cellophane bag

Delivered in a plain cardboard box

BUY HERE

T-Shirt

£10 plus £4.95 postage and packaging.

Delivery to mainland UK only.

White with Roman Kemp designed branding

100% ringspun semi-combed cotton.

150gsm.

XS-2XL available.

BUY HERE

Wine Cooler

£15 plus £4.95 postage and packaging.

Delivery to mainland UK only.

White.

390x120x33mm.

Neoprene.

80g.

BUY HERE

The best part is, when you buy one of our products, eBay for Charity will match the amount you pay, up to £50,000, making even more money for Global’s Make Some Noise. Full Ts&Cs found here

100% OF THE NET PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF THIS PRODUCT WILL BE DONATED TO GLOBAL’S MAKE SOME NOISE.

eBay. Picture: eBay

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).