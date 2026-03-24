Mel Schilling's friends and family pay emotional tributes to 'inspirational' MAFS expert

Mel Schilling's social media pages are flooded with heartfelt messages. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Married at First Sight expert Mel Schilling has sadly died after her long journey with cancer. Here's what her friends and family have said.

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On Tuesday 24 March, 2026, Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling sadly died from cancer.

After revealing her cancer had spread to her brain earlier this month, her husband Gareth has taken to Instagram to confirm the sad news of her passing.

In an emotional tribute, he wrote: "Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love.

"In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life. It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me.

"I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful. Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again."

Her husband wasn't the only one to talk publicly about how amazing Mel was with many famous faces, including past contestants of MAFS, taking the time to send heartbreaking and emotional words to her and her family.

Some of Mel's tributes read:

Laura Vaughan - MAFS UK contestant

"Darling Mel. To say you were an inspiration to many would fall incredibly short. You were a beacon of light to all who knew you, loved you and watched you around the world. To know you is to be in awe of you.

"I remember us talking about your cancer diagnosis backstage on a campaign shoot, you grabbed my hand and with a wink you said 'I'm a fighter, don't you worry' and that's exactly what you were. I feel so privileged to have met you, worked with you and experienced firsthand the kindness you gave in abundance. It embodied you. This world is a lonelier place without you in it. Thoughts are with your family and those close to you. Rest easy now."

Michael Felix - MAFS Australia contestant

"Rest easy angel. The world has felt your love and it will be missed. So sorry."

Vicky Pattison

"Absolutely heartbreaking. A beautiful woman inside and out... my thoughts are with your family and friends."

Sophie Ellis Bextor

"I never met Mel, but I always thought she came across so well and spoke a lot of sense. Sending love to all who knew her and will endeavour to appreciate the days I have and honour her memory. Xx"

Tasha Jay - MAFS UK contestant

"Our hearts are broken, sleep well Mel you meant more to us than you will ever know. You have left so much light in the world.

"I am so sorry for your loss you should be so proud of the woman you fell in love with she was one in a million."

Mel Schilling left a positive touch on friends and family during her lifetime. Picture: Getty

Anna Williamson - TV presenter

"Gareth and Maddie, words will never convey the utter devastation at Mel passing. She spoke only with the utmost breathtaking love and pride for you both and I’m truly heartbroken for you all. One hell of a woman and I will cherish our chats, laughs and bonding over our love of being telly mums and helping others immensely. My love to you always."

Channel Nine - MAFS Australia broadcaster

"All of us at Nine are deeply saddened by the loss of Mel Schilling. Mel was a wonderful colleague and friend. She had a gift for connecting with people and helping them navigate life’s challenges. For years, she guided us through the complexities of the human heart with wisdom, honesty, and kindness.

"Mel was a big part of our family, and she will be greatly missed. Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with her husband Gareth, their daughter Maddie and her entire family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Rachel Riley - TV presenter

"I only got to work with Mel twice, I was already a big fan. She was warm and open and funny and smart. May her memory be a blessing to all her loved ones, her presence will be missed by so many of us."

Elliot Donovan - MAFS Australia contestant

"Devastated."

Duncan James - Blue member

"Nothing but love and admiration for Mel and how much of a fighter she was. Such a beautiful soul and will be truly truly missed."