MAFS expert Mel Schilling has died age 54

24 March 2026, 11:27 | Updated: 24 March 2026, 12:28

MAFS expert Mel Schilling has sadly passed away aged 54
MAFS expert Mel Schilling has sadly passed away aged 54. Picture: Instagram
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Mel has sadly passed away just days after sharing her devastating terminal cancer diagnosis with the world.

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Mel Schilling, best known for her role as an expert on Married at First Sight and Married At First Sight Australia, has sadly died aged 54.

Just a few weeks ago, on March 12th, Mel shared the heartbreaking news that she had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Confirming the devastating news in a post on Instagram, Mel's husband Gareth wrote: "Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love."

"In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life. It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me."

"This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both," the statement continued. "This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.

"To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate.

"On behalf of our family and her incredible friendship group, thank you for the support from around the world."

Gareth went on to thank "our wonderful MAFS family", including fellow experts as well as those who work behind the scenes.

"Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel," he continued. "But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one. If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff.

I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful. Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again."

John Aiken pays tribute to MAFS' Mel Schilling after cancer news

Mel shared her terminal diagnosis on Instagram earlier this month (March 12). Alongside a photo with husband Gareth and daughter Maddie, she shared that the cancer she had previously battled had spread to the left side of her brain. She was then told by doctors that there was "nothing further they can do".

"My light is starting to fade — and quickly," she shared. "But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love. Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people."

Before she passed, Mel thanked fans for their messages of support and left the world with one final message: "If something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life."

Our thoughts are with Mel's family, loved ones and friends at this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace, Mel.

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