Meghan Trainor defends weight loss after 'All About That Bass' lyric change controversy. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

Meghan Trainor previously sparked controversy after changing the 'All About That Bass' lyrics following her weight loss.

Meghan Trainor has opened up about her weight loss journey and hate she's received over her change in appearance.

Earlier this year (May 10), Meghan Trainor divided fans after changing the lyrics to her Number 1 single 'All About That Bass' at Wango Tango. Instead of singing, Yeah, it's pretty clear, I ain't no size two, Meghan sang: Yeah, it's pretty clear, I got some new boobs. Meghan updated the song to reference her weight loss and cosmetic surgery.

Since then, Meghan has also been trolled over her weight loss and now she's addressed the hate in a new interview.

Speaking to 102.7KISSFM, Meghan said: "I'm getting a lot of hate online just posting who I am, everyone's just being like, 'Why are you thin now?' Like, you're 'All About That Bass' girl. I was 19 when I came out with that song and I've been on a fitness journey since I got healthy." Meghan is now 31 years old with two children.

Explaining why she decided to lose weight, Meghan said: "It started when I was pregnant. I had gestational diabetes and I was like, 'Oh I gotta learn about health and fitness.' If I want to tour forever, I've gotta be my strongest. If I wanna lift up my kids from their crib and not pull out my back."

As for her gym routine, Meghan added: "I'm strength training three times a week in the gym and I am so focused on health. This job is hard to do if you don't feel good."

The trolling led Meghan to write her new single: "I got a lot of hate for being thin so it confused me and rattled me so I wrote the song 'Still Don't Care'. Writing all the lyrics was like a bad therapy session."

In the song, Meghan sings: Said I was too thick, then I got way too thin / And I try to stand out, but I wanna fit in.

