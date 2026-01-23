Meghan Trainor defends using a surrogate for her baby daughter

Meghan Trainor defends using a surrogate for her baby daughter. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, @meghantrainor via Instagram

By Sam Prance

People criticised Meghan Trainor for using a surrogate when she announced the birth of her child but now she's spoken out.

Meghan Trainor has opened up about using a surrogate to give birth and shut down anyone criticising her for doing it.

On January 18th, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara took to social media to announce that they had welcomed a baby. On Instagram, they wrote: "Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate. We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible."

Meghan and Daryl also shared photos with their daughter. However, it wasn't long before some people online started condemning Meghan for using a surrogate. Now, Meghan has spoken out about why she turned to surrogacy.

Speaking to People about using a surrogate for her baby daughter after giving birth to both of her sons, Meghan said: "It wasn’t our first choice, but we had endless conversations with our doctors on this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family. We are forever grateful for that option."

Defending surrogacy, she added: "I want people to know that surrogacy is just another beautiful way to build a family. It’s not something to whisper about or judge. It’s rooted in trust, science, love, and teamwork. Every family’s journey looks different, and all of them are extremely valid."

Meghan also praised her surrogate by saying: "Our surrogate is one of the most selfless, strong and loving people I’ve ever met. We felt so connected throughout the entire journey. I’ll always be grateful for the care and love she showed our daughter."

Meghan ended by saying: "She gave us the greatest gift of our lives. She graciously answered our many check-in texts to make sure she was doing okay."

Meghan has previously spoken about struggles with the pregnancies of both of her sons. Her first son Riley was born with breathing issues and had to spend multiple days in neonatal intensive care. Meghan also suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder in the wake of his birth.

Meghan also suffered from panic attacks after her second son Barry's birth.

