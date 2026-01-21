Meghan Trainor announces birth of third baby with husband Daryl Sabara

21 January 2026

Meghan Trainor welcomes third baby with husband Daryl Sabara after 'secret' pregnancy
Meghan Trainor welcomes third baby with husband Daryl Sabara after 'secret' pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara have welcomed their third baby after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and her husband, Spy Kids' Daryl Sabara, have announced the birth of their third baby, and their first daughter.

Meghan and Daryl, who already share two sons, four-year-old Riley, and two-year old Barry with Daryl, revealed the happy news on social media, writing: "Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate."

The 32-year-old singer confirmed that her daughter Mikey was born January 18th 2026.

Megan Trainor and Daryl Sabra got married in 2018
Megan Trainor and Daryl Sabara got married in 2018. Picture: Instagram

The post continued: "We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.

"We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all🩷🥹🎀"

The news came as a shock for fans because it had been a surrogate pregnancy, and they hadn't mentioned it before.

Meghan has not shared the exact reasons why she chose to go down the route of surrogacy, apart from that she had endless conversations with health professionals about it.

However, in the past she has opened up about a terrifying miscarriage scare and debilitating after the birth of her second son Barry.

In an essay she wrote, she said that she reached "breaking point". She said: "My husband was with our toddler, Riley, putting him to bed, so I was alone with Barry and he would not stop crying and then I was crying. 

"I was having a panic attack and I was just over-exhausted, but I felt like I was dying. I felt if I stood up, I would pass out. I didn’t feel safe holding the baby and at the same time I felt like my body was giving up on me."

She revealed that she was given medication that made her feel much better.

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara
Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara. Picture: Getty

Following Mickey's arrival, Fans and celebs alike have rushed forward to celebrate the family, with Jessie J commenting: "My 🫀 is bursting for you all. 🫂🔋👑"

Vanessa Hudgens said: "Cutie princess!!! So happy for you!!!"

Zara Larsson wrote: "Congrats to your beautiful family 😍😍😍😍😍😍"

And, Khloe Kardashian said: "Congratulations beautiful family!"

