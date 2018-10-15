Meghan Markle Announces She's Pregnant With Her & Prince Harry's First Child

Meghan & Harry are expecting! Picture: PA

Meghan Markle has announced she's pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first child, and is expected to give birth in Spring of 2019!

Kensington Palace has announced 37-year-old Meghan Markle is expecrting her first child with Prince Harry, and she is due to give birth in spring time of next year!

At 8:39 this morning, the official Kensington Palace Twitter page posted the announcement, saying: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019."

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The news comes after The Duchess of Sussex wore a coat to Princess Eugenie's wedding last week which caused widespread speculation that the former Suits star was trying to cover up a baby bump, and it turns out all the suspicions were true!

Meghan Markle sparked pregnancy rumours arriving at Princess Eugenie's wedding in a coat. Picture: Getty

So, let royal baby mania commence, and all the baby name sweepstakes commence, we feel like it was only the other Kate was pregnant with Louis!

