Meghan Markle Announces She's Pregnant With Her & Prince Harry's First Child

15 October 2018, 09:14 | Updated: 15 October 2018, 12:04

Meghan & Harry are expecting!
Meghan & Harry are expecting! Picture: PA

Meghan Markle has announced she's pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first child, and is expected to give birth in Spring of 2019!

Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Split From Pete Davidson & Called Off Their Engagement

At 8:39 this morning, the official Kensington Palace Twitter page posted the announcement, saying: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019."

The news comes after The Duchess of Sussex wore a coat to Princess Eugenie's wedding last week which caused widespread speculation that the former Suits star was trying to cover up a baby bump, and it turns out all the suspicions were true!

Meghan Markle sparked pregnancy rumours arriving at Princess Eugenie's wedding in a coat
Meghan Markle sparked pregnancy rumours arriving at Princess Eugenie's wedding in a coat. Picture: Getty

So, let royal baby mania commence, and all the baby name sweepstakes commence, we feel like it was only the other Kate was pregnant with Louis!

