Meghan Markle Lands Disney Role Months After Quitting Royal Family

Meghan Markle lands voiceover job with Disney. Picture: Getty Images/ Disney

The Duchess Of Sussex is narrating an upcoming Disney nature documentary, 'The Elephant' months after quitting royal duties and Prince Harry revealed her interest to a Disney boss.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has landed her first job for Disney since she and husband, Prince Harry, announced they were stepping back from royal duties, landing a voiceover role for nature documentary 'The Elephant'.

The Duchess Of Sussex is voicing a Disney nature show 'The Elephant'. Picture: Disney

This news won't be entirely surprising to many people, after a video emerged of Prince Harry recommending his wife for voiceover work to Disney boss Bob Iger, at The Lion King premier in London in July 2019.

He was heard saying to him: "You do know she does voiceovers?"

When the Disney chief replied, "Ah I did not know that", Harry says, "You seem surprised, she's really interested".

The boss responded: "We'd love to try. That's a great idea."

Disneynature, an offshoot of Disney that makes nature documentaries, took to their Twitter page to announce the news, with the promotional image of the documentary saying 'narrated by the Duchess Of Sussex', announcing it will be available on their brand new streaming site, Disney+, on April 3rd.

After stepping back from royal duties along with Prince Harry at the beginning of 2020 means they no longer have the title 'HRH', but Meghan does keep 'Duchess Of Sussex'.

Disney+ is a subscription video on-demand streaming service, similar to Netflix, that only recently launched over in the UK and allows people to watch movies, TV series, documentaries both old and new.

