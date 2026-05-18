We've partnered with McLaren Racing!

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By Capital FM

Global joins the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as an Official Race Partner and Official Audio Race Partner.

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McLaren Racing and Global have announced a new partnership that will see Global join the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as an Official Race Partner and Official Audio Race Partner at selected races from the 2026 season onwards.

The news was revealed live on air as Capital Breakfast's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby, visited the McLaren Racing Technology Centre.

As part of the multi‑year agreement, Global will be integrated into the team’s race‑week activity at Monaco, Silverstone and other key European races. The partnership brings together two organisations united by performance, precision and the ability to reach audiences at scale.

Matt Dennington, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, has said: “Global shares our commitment to precision, performance and reaching fans in meaningful ways.

"Bringing them into some of our most iconic race environments will add real value to how we connect with audiences throughout the season. We look forward to working closely with the Global team across the selected races.”

On selected race weekends, Global Player branding will feature on race‑team headsets worn by McLaren Racing personnel and team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Branding will also extend across digital assets, delivering prominent visibility for Global across McLaren Racing’s global fanbase.

Holding the new branded headsets, Lando told to Capital Breakfast's Jordan, Chris and Sian: "New headsets for some of the European races this year. So you'll be seeing me in the garage, in the zone, listening to you guys."