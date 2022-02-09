Is Maya Jama Engaged? A Closer Look At Her Engagement Ring From Boyfriend Ben Simmons

9 February 2022, 11:05

Is Maya Jama engaged to Ben Simmons? All the engagement details including the ring
Is Maya Jama engaged to Ben Simmons? All the engagement details including the ring. Picture: Getty
Ben Simmons proposed to Maya Jama with a stunning diamond ring worth hundreds of thousands of pounds!

Maya Jama has left fans in awe after flashing her huge engagement ring from Ben Simmons at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

According to a number of reports, the American NBA star proposed to the British TV presenter over the festive period as Maya spent the holidays in Philadelphia, US, with her beau.

The couple are said to have gotten engaged after seven months of dating, and although they have mainly kept their romance out of the spotlight, the glimpse of Maya’s engagement ring has been the talk of social media since the BRITs.

Naturally - with a sparkler that big, the ring is said to have come with a huge price tag.

Here’s the lowdown on Maya’s engagement to Ben and how much her ring cost…

Is Maya Jama engaged?
Is Maya Jama engaged? Picture: @mayajama/Instagram
Maya Jama showed off her engagement ring on the red carpet
Maya Jama showed off her engagement ring on the red carpet. Picture: Getty
Maya Jama and Ben Simmons confirmed their relationship last summer
Maya Jama and Ben Simmons confirmed their relationship last summer. Picture: Getty

Is Maya Jama engaged to Ben Simmons?

According to tabloids, Ben popped the question over the festive period.

Maya was seen with a huge rock on her finger while out and about in January but never confirmed the news herself.

At the BRITs, she showed off her dazzler on the red carpet for the first time, and was even asked about it by host Mo Gilligan - but she swiftly swerved the questions.

Maya, 27, went on to post a stunning selfie from the awards evening on Instagram where her ring was in full sight - so fans are seeming to take this as confirmation!

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been together for eight months
Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been together for eight months. Picture: @mayajama/Instagram

How much did Maya Jama’s engagement ring cost?

Maya’s engagement ring is said to be worth upwards of £500K, according to a number of reports.

It is said to be an emerald cut diamond set on a white gold band, which could even cost between £700,000-£800,000 due to being 8-10 Carats.

Sources previously told this tabloid that the 25-year-old basketball star chose the ring himself ‘and felt he knew exactly what she would want.’

