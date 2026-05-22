Reason why Maya Jama and footballer Ruben Dias split

Why did Maya Jama and Ruben Dias split? Here's everything that's been revealed about their breakup. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

The truth behind Maya Jama's split from footballer Ruben Dias has been revealed.

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Just before heading into another season of love with the 13th series of Love Island, Maya Jama has called time on her own love story with footballer Ruben Dias.

The pair began dating at the start of 2025 and waited a few months to make their relationship public in May. Since May 2025, the couple have often shared glimpses of their happy relationship on social media and they always looked so loved up!

However, despite more than a year of romance, the pair have officially called it quits. Here's what we know about why Maya and Ruben split after 18 months together.

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias met at the EMAs 2024. Picture: Instagram

Why did Maya Jama and Ruben Dias split?

Maya and Ruben broke up three weeks before the news was made public, however insiders have revealed the reason the pair split wasn't due to any drama, instead citing that their relationship had "run it's course" as the reason for the breakup.

The tabloids were told: "Maya and Ruben had a wonderful time together and there’s still a lot of love and respect between them.

"But with both of their careers going into overdrive over the summer, they realised the relationship had run its course and it was better to separate."

They added: "Maya is heading into an intense filming schedule and Ruben’s focus is fully on the World Cup, so they’ve decided to part ways."

Maya is set to host Love Island starting June 1st and will be also be starring in Guy Richie's Netflix show The Gentleman soon. Meanwhile, Ruben is playing for Portugal in the Word Cup this summer.

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have deleted all their photos together on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The pair have both deleted their loved-up snaps together from their socials but the insiders assured: "There’s no bad blood at all between them.

"They’re still incredibly fond of one another, but with months apart ahead and huge work commitments coming up, they both felt it was the right time to step back from the relationship.

"Friends around them could see how much they cared about each other. But with Maya’s work schedule and Ruben’s football commitments ramping up, the relationship naturally reached a crossroads."

They assured that the split has been "very mature and mutual", adding: "They’re both young, ambitious and entering huge phases in their respective careers.

"They had a brilliant connection and a lot of fun together, but sometimes relationships run their course. With both of them facing career-defining months ahead, they decided it was better to end things now."

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