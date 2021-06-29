Love Island’s Maura Higgins ‘Dating’ Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice Amid Chris Taylor Split

29 June 2021, 12:56

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice are reportedly 'dating'
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice are reportedly 'dating'. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram/PA
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins is said to be dating Strictly professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Love Island star Maura Higgins is reportedly dating Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice just weeks after her split from Chris Taylor.

The Irish reality TV star fuelled romance rumours with the professional dancer after posting matching snaps from the Italy vs. Austria football game in Wembley over the weekend.

Love Island Fans Are All Saying This Same Thing About Hugo Hammond

This comes just a few short weeks after fans allegedly spotted the pair together in Cornwall, after they are said to have ‘checked into the same hotel’.

According to this tabloid, Maura and Giovanni are in the ‘early stages’ of their relationship.

Maura Higgins is reportedly dating Strictly's Giovanni Pernice
Maura Higgins is reportedly dating Strictly's Giovanni Pernice. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

An insider told the publication: “It's early days, but Maura is really enjoying getting to know Giovanni, and the feeling is mutual.

“They're both career driven and ambitious, which are qualities they find really attractive in each other.”

Maura split from fellow former Love Island contestant Chris Taylor back in May after six months together.

They both had built a strong friendship over the past few years, and shared their separate statements on social media, informing fans of their split and decision to remain friends.

Maura Higgins is said to have attended the Euros match with Giovanni Pernice
Maura Higgins is said to have attended the Euros match with Giovanni Pernice. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice fuelled dating rumours
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice fuelled dating rumours. Picture: @pernicegiovann1/Instagram

Prior to Chris, Maura found love with professional dancer Curtis Pritchard on the show, with the pair finishing in fourth place.

Meanwhile, Giovanni previously dated Pussycat Dolls’ Ashley Roberts, who he split from in 2020.

Maura and Giovanni are yet to publicly confirm their rumoured relationship.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

5 Seconds of Summer's frontman Luke Hemmings teased his first solo single

WATCH: 5SOS’ Luke Hemmings Teases Snippet Of Debut Solo Single

Halsey announces her fourth studio album to follow 'Manic'

Halsey Announces New Album Produced By Members Of Nine Inch Nails

Chloe Burrows Love Island 2021

Inside Love Island Star Chloe Burrows' Glamorous Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid revealed what her favourite part about being a mama to Khai is

Gigi Hadid Tells Sweet Story About Baby Khai As She Gushes About Motherhood

Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran are still good friends

Ed Sheeran Is Still Besties With Harry Styles And We’re So Happy About It

Cheryl and Liam Payne have been seen together again since split

Liam Payne Spotted With Ex-Cheryl After Split With Fiancé Maya Henry

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills