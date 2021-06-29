Love Island’s Maura Higgins ‘Dating’ Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice Amid Chris Taylor Split

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice are reportedly 'dating'. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram/PA

Maura Higgins is said to be dating Strictly professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Love Island star Maura Higgins is reportedly dating Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice just weeks after her split from Chris Taylor.

The Irish reality TV star fuelled romance rumours with the professional dancer after posting matching snaps from the Italy vs. Austria football game in Wembley over the weekend.

This comes just a few short weeks after fans allegedly spotted the pair together in Cornwall, after they are said to have ‘checked into the same hotel’.

According to this tabloid, Maura and Giovanni are in the ‘early stages’ of their relationship.

Maura Higgins is reportedly dating Strictly's Giovanni Pernice. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

An insider told the publication: “It's early days, but Maura is really enjoying getting to know Giovanni, and the feeling is mutual.

“They're both career driven and ambitious, which are qualities they find really attractive in each other.”

Maura split from fellow former Love Island contestant Chris Taylor back in May after six months together.

They both had built a strong friendship over the past few years, and shared their separate statements on social media, informing fans of their split and decision to remain friends.

Maura Higgins is said to have attended the Euros match with Giovanni Pernice. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice fuelled dating rumours. Picture: @pernicegiovann1/Instagram

Prior to Chris, Maura found love with professional dancer Curtis Pritchard on the show, with the pair finishing in fourth place.

Meanwhile, Giovanni previously dated Pussycat Dolls’ Ashley Roberts, who he split from in 2020.

Maura and Giovanni are yet to publicly confirm their rumoured relationship.

