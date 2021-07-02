Maura Higgins’ Dating Fears Amid Giovanni Pernice Relationship Rumours

2 July 2021, 10:39

Giovanni Pernice is thought to have slid into Maura Higgins' DMs
Giovanni Pernice is thought to have slid into Maura Higgins' DMs. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins is said to not be rushing her romance with Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice.

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice sparked dating rumours earlier this month and are now said to be taking baby steps in their relationship after the Strictly dancer slid into her DMs.

According to this publication, the Love Island star is enjoying spending time with her new beau, but she’s said to be not rushing into anything serious amid her split from Chris Taylor in May.

Love Island’s Maura Higgins ‘Dating’ Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice Amid Chris Taylor Split

Speaking about how their blossoming romance came about, an insider told the publication: “Giovanni is smitten.

“He always fancied her and slid into her DMs. It’s very early days."

Maura Higgins is said to not be looking for something serious amid her split from Chris Taylor
Maura Higgins is said to not be looking for something serious amid her split from Chris Taylor. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram
Giovanni Pernice is 'smitten' with Maura Higgins
Giovanni Pernice is 'smitten' with Maura Higgins. Picture: PA

They continued: "Maura is enjoying the attention and she thinks he’s so hot.”

The insider went on to say that although Maura is enjoying her time with the professional dancer, she allegedly has some reservations about the future of their relationship.

“He’s really charming, but she is a little worried he might be a player,” they added.

This comes after Maura and Giovanni were spotted posting matching Instagram Stories during the Italy vs. Austria football game in Wembley last weekend.

Maura Higgins is rumoured to be dating Giovanni Pernice
Maura Higgins is rumoured to be dating Giovanni Pernice. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

The TV stars were also spotted a few weeks earlier by fans in Cornwall after they are said to have ‘checked into the same hotel’.

Maura’s new romance with Giovanni comes a few short months following her split from fellow former Love Islander Chris Taylor after they amicably ended their 6-month relationship.

They decided to remain friends and each told fans about their break-up by posting separate statements on social media.

