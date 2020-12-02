Maura Higgins & Chris Taylor Continue To Post Loved-Up Photos Amid Curtis Pritchard's Betrayal

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor continue to post couple snaps on holiday. Picture: Instagram @maurahiggins/ ITV Love Island

'Love Island' stars Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor are showing off their relationship to the world despite her ex, Curtis, admitting he feels betrayed by the pair who swore they'd 'never be together'.

Curtis Pritchard ‘Feels Betrayed’ By Ex Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor

Maura and Chris, who recently revealed to the world they are more than just friends and are now very much together, have been on a romantic getaway to Dubai.

The pair, who started out as friends and were even in a 'friend' coupling inside the Love Island villa haven't been shying away from letting everyone know just how loved-up they are posting endless snaps and making it clear they have been in a relationship for a while now.

Maura and Curtis split up back in March 2020, with the Irish beauty hinting the dancer had been unfaithful to her, but never confirming anything.

Curtis, who will appear on the upcoming 2021 series of Celebs Go Dating, has admitted his ex-girlfriend getting together with hers and his close mate has left him reeling after they assured him they would 'never be together.'

He told the tabloids: "I feel betrayed by them both — two people I was very close to."

"When I saw the pictures, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel hurt. I was upset. How long has this truly been going on for?"

"At the time I was accused of cheating, but I never did. I was always faithful to Maura."

“If you look back on everything — and I am looking back on it now — I’m like, ‘Curtis, all the signs were bloomin’ there, why didn’t you realise then?"

"You just don’t when you are in that situation. You trust what they say. Now her true colours are shown. They said they would never ever be together, and here they are."

So, let's hope Curtis had some luck on the Channel 4 dating show, because the Insta' snaps can't be fun to see!

