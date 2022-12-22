Maura Higgins Bills Designer Scott Henshall £12K For ‘Loss Of Earnings’ Over Inappropriate Dress

22 December 2022, 10:32

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins has reignited her feud with designer Scott Henshall after reportedly billing him over £12,000 after she pulled out of the Fashion Awards earlier this month.

The former Love Island star, 32, was set to attend the prestigious event at the beginning of December but refused to go at the last minute after Scott's custom-made design wasn't quite what she expected.

The former Love Island star, 32, was set to attend the prestigious event at the beginning of December but refused to go at the last minute after Scott’s custom-made design wasn’t quite what she expected.

Molly-Mae Hague Hints At Due Date As She Prepares To Give Birth To Baby Girl

This was the first time Maura said she had ‘zero control’ over her look for the evening, and told fans in an Instagram video that she wasn’t happy with the revealing gown as she showed off the dress whilst ready in full glam.

Refusing to leave her hotel and attend the event, Maura said at the time: “I've had a bit of a nightmare. So obviously you can see I am fully ready. Glam team are on point as usual.”

Maura Higgins didn't attend the Fashion Awards because she felt the dress was 'inappropriate'
Maura Higgins didn't attend the Fashion Awards because she felt the dress was 'inappropriate'. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram
Maura Higgins has reportedly billed Scott Henshall £12K for 'loss of earnings'
Maura Higgins has reportedly billed Scott Henshall £12K for 'loss of earnings'. Picture: Getty

She continued: “Basically.... the dress, the shoes, everything wasn't something I'd wear. I don't really know what to say, it's like, I just feel it's not very appropriate for the Fashion Awards."

"I obviously do like to go daring, you guys know that, but I just feel, I don't know,” added Maura, "It's just not right. So yeah, I've decided not to go. I'm still in the hotel as you can see.”

According to this tabloid, Maura has now charged Scott - who has dressed the likes of Kelly Holmes and Lady Victoria Hervey - a staggering sum of £12,810.72 for ‘loss of earnings’.

The five-figure fee also includes a hefty £675.60 hairstyling bill, despite the Irish reality star insisting on using her own 'glam squad' for the night.

Maura Higgins was forced to skip the Fashion Awards earlier this month
Maura Higgins was forced to skip the Fashion Awards earlier this month. Picture: Getty
Maura Higgins reportedly asked for her outfit to resemble Paris Hilton's 2002 iconic chainmail dress
Maura Higgins reportedly asked for her outfit to resemble Paris Hilton's 2002 iconic chainmail dress. Picture: Getty

A source said: “Maura is attempting to charge Scott over £12,000 for loss of earnings after she skipped the British Fashion Awards.

“It's turned into a complete disaster. Scott's PR team arranged for him to dress Maura and he agreed to pay for her ticket to the ceremony after seeing a pretty picture of her. But now his generosity has totally backfired and she's even trying to charge him for hairstyling when she insisted on having her own glam squad on the day.”

Sources close to the BFF of Molly-Mae Hague claimed at the time that Scott's outfit didn't fit the brief after she allegedly asked for her outfit to resemble Paris Hilton's 2002 iconic chainmail dress.

