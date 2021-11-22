Who Is Matty Lee Dating? Inside The I’m A Celeb Star’s Love Life

By Capital FM

Is I’m A Celebrity’s Matty Lee single or in a relationship? Here’s a look at his dating history…

Matty Lee is one of the new campmates to join this year’s line-up of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Olympic gold medallist has already got a warm reception from fans on Twitter after entering Gwrych Castle on Sunday evening, with many swooning over the diver.

The 23-year-old is well-known for having a close friendship with his diving partner Tom Daley, who he recently revealed is his go-to for relationship advice.

But is Matty dating anyone or is he single?

Here’s the lowdown…

Who is Matty Lee dating?

Matty Lee has had a hugely successful year after winning gold in Tokyo in the men’s synchronised 10m platform dive.

Ahead of entering the castle, Matty revealed his two childhood dreams were to win an Olympic gold medal and appear on his favourite reality TV show, proving to be a very lucky year for him!

When it comes to his love life, however, Matty has remained tight-lipped about whether he’s dating anyone.

The diver hasn’t previously spoken about a partner, but maybe he’ll open up a bit more during his time with his campmates on I’m A Celeb!

He recently said that Tom was his go-to guru for relationship advice, telling ITV: “He gives me advice about anything whether it is relationships or whatever - I always ask Tom.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm.

