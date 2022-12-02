I’m A Celebrity Fans React To Clip Of Matt Hancock Serenading Girlfriend Gina

Matt Hancock sang on TV again. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celeb viewers couldn't help but cringe during the reunion episode as Matt Hancock sang on reality TV yet again.

By Capital FM

New scenes of Matt Hancock exiting the jungle and reuniting with his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo elicited a strong response from I’m A Celebrity… viewers.

On Thursday night (December 1), the reunion episode for the ITV series aired and showed more moments between Matt and his partner as they reunited following the politician’s reality TV stint.

In footage shown on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show, the former health secretary can be seen serenading Gina in the back of a car as they left the famous camp in Australia.

Of course, what song would Hancock choose to sing other than Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’, the MP famously performed the tune in the jungle and the bizarre moment sent reality fans into a meltdown.

Matt Hancock made waves in the I'm A Celeb reunion. Picture: ITV

As the couple drove away from the reality TV set they sat in the back of the car hand-in-hand when the music began to play.

In the reunion episode, Matt began to sing once again before Gina exclaimed: “Oh no, no, no, no!"

The third runner-up of the series continued to serenade his girlfriend before she interjected: “Oh no don't, don't sing it to me."

Both seemed to find the moment amusing as they laughed away in the car, all the while the couple looked happy to be reunited.

Matt and Gina reunited after I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

The taxi driver hearing Matt Hancock sing #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/esRWtQRCix — fslx (@britishbanterz) December 1, 2022

It didn't take long for viewers to comment on the moment on Twitter, with one user posting a meme with the caption: "The taxi driver hearing Matt Hancock sing."

Another wrote: "Nothing worse than hearing @MattHancock trying to sing a @edsheeran song #ImACelebrity."

Fans will remember Matt professing his love for Ed Sheeran's music upon his arrival to the camp, he told fellow contestant Seann Walsh: "Love him and I’m from Suffolk as well.”

He then said: “Don’t get me singing, I’m terrible!"

