Mass Covid Vaccination Centres Announced Across England

The Covid-19 vaccine is being rolled out across mass vaccination centres. Picture: Getty

Seven new mass coronavirus vaccination hubs across England have been unveiled by the government.

The government aim to vaccinate 14 million people by the middle of February and large plans are officially underway to reach that target.

Glastonbury Festival 2021 May Go Ahead If Enough People Vaccinated Says Michael Eavis

Seven mass Covid-19 vaccination hubs will open across England, with huge venues converted into regional centres operated by NHS staff and volunteers.

The ExCel in London will be used as part of the mass vaccination programme. Picture: Getty

The seven sites announced by Downing Street include a race course, football club and exhibition centres.

The sites are:

- Etihad Tennis Centre, Manchester

- Epsom Downs Racecourse, Surrey

- Robertson House, Stevenage

- Centre for Life, Newcastle

- Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

- Millenium Point, Birmingham

- ExcCel, London

Supermarket Morrisons has confirmed car parks at some of its stores will be used as drive-through vaccinations from Monday.

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur has also offered its stadium to the NHS to provide mass vaccinations.

Boris Johnson announced his target on Monday to vaccinate the most vulnerable in the UK by the middle of February.

He said inoculating almost 14 million in the four priority groups; care home residents and staff, adults over 70, frontline health and social care workers, and everyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable, would allow the government to consider easing restrictions.

Since vaccines began to be rolled out in December, a total of 1.3 million have been administered.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News