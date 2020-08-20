Manchester Arena Bomber's Brother Jailed For A Minimum Of 55 Years

Manchester bomber's brother sentenced to a minimum sentence of 55 years. Picture: Getty Images

The brother of the Manchester Bomber has been sentenced for a minimum of 55 years for the murder of 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

The Manchester Bomber's brother, Hashem Abedi, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 55 years for his role in the murder of 22 people, over half being children and teenagers, at Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' concert in 2017.

Hashem Abedi refused to face victims families in court as he was sentenced to life in prison. Picture: PA Images

The brother of terrorist Salman Abedi was found guilty by a jury in March of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

He was not present during today's sentencing as he refused to leave his prison cell to attend the court hearing.

Outlets report as his sentence was passed in court, some families gasped.

Mr Justice Jeremy Barker told the caught "although Salman Abedi was directly responsible, it was clear the defendant took an integral part in the planning."

"The defendant and his brother were equally culpable for the deaths and injuries caused."

"The stark reality is that these were atrocious crimes, large in their scale, deadly in their intent, and appalling in their consequences."

Elsewhere, GMP Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told Sky News: "He's going to have a very long time in a very small prison cell to reflect on his behaviour."

He also called him, "clearly a very callous and calculating individual."

