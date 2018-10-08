Global's Make Some Noise - You Guys Raised £4,198,678 For Our Charities!

8 October 2018, 17:05

We're so grateful for all the money you have raised to help disadvantaged children, young people and their families across the UK.

Global's Make Some Noise is all about raising money and awareness for all the fantastic charities who help change the lives of those who really do need it the most.

And you guys did not hold back with your donations! Thank you so much for helping us raise £4,198,678 for those who really are in need of a little help.

> Tap Here To Make A Donation To Global's Make Some Noise!

Every year, Capital teams up with our sister stations across the Global family - Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, Smooth, Radio X, Capital Xtra and Gold - for Global's Make Some Noise Day, to raise money, give a voice to small projects that don’t get heard and have a lot of fun doing it!

This year's #MakeSomeNoise day was the biggest one yet, as well as huge competitions to win meet & greets with Little Mix, Shawn Mendes, Anne-Marie and Jess Glynne we broadcast live from Capital's All Star Bar from 4-7pm!

We took Will Manning, studio and all over the road to All Bar One, where Sigala joined us to pull a few pints and Sigrid performed a stunning live session:

We also had Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham join us for breakfast, as she took on the role of town crier and we brought Dick & Dom's iconic 'Bogies' game back too.

Thank you so much for digging deep and helping us raise so much cash - it really does make a difference!

