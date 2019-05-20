Maisie Williams Confirms She Is A Guest Judge On RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Maisie Williams will be a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Picture: Getty Images/ RuPaul's Drag Race

Maisie Williams is hanging up her 'Game Of Thrones' boots and getting ready for the glitz and glam of RuPaul's Drag Race where she'll be guest judging.

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has officially announced that she'll be a guest judge on the first ever series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and we can't think of a more perfectly British celebrity to help kick off the show along with the likes of Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and RuPaul himself.

It was announced by BBC Three that she would be taking a spin on the judging panel, with Maisie herself saying:

"What I love the most about drag is the story of the drag queen behind the facade" the British star said in a statement.

"I think that so much of drag comes from a place of real pain and seeing how that transforms into a character is so interesting to me. I love that about art and about drag," she added."

"Just here for the memes," she added on Twitter after the casting was announced and her hit show's finale had aired."

"Fans of Maisie Williams can rest assured that Arya Stark of Winterfell will continue to serve fierce in her next role as one of RuPaul's extra special judges," the BBC's statement said.

Other celebrities that have appeared on the show's judging panel before (in the US) include Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, with previous seasons all currently available to stream on Netflix.

