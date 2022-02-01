WATCH: Mae Muller Might Be A Bigger Harry Styles Fan Than All Of Us

On Air Now
1 February 2022, 17:29 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 17:31
Mae Muller stopped by Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on national holiday Harry Styles’ birthday.
‘Better Days’ singer Mae Muller hung out with Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay on Capital Breakfast on Tuesday, which just happened to be and national icon Harry Styles’ birthday.
While we all celebrated the birth of the One Direction legend in our own way, Mae was tasked with a Harry Styles quiz.
That is after the guys gifted her a homemade t-shirt showing a dodgy Photoshop of her in Harry’s arms, of course.
Please note “Bae Miller” written in glitzy writing above it.
The questions Mae had to answer were:
we got @maemuller_ this @Harry_Styles t-shirt and now i need one too. pic.twitter.com/nfDZoKbYIC— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) February 1, 2022
Did you get any of them right!?
See whether Mae completed her chosen subject or perished in embarrassment above.
