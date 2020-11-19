Madison Beer Asks People To Stop The 'Hurtful' Ariana Grande 'Copying' Claims

Madison Beer has responded to claims she 'copies' Ariana Grande, calling the comments 'mean' and asking people to stop

Madison Beer has made a heartfelt plea for people to stop accusing her of 'copying' Ariana Grande with her music career and style, admitting she finds comments 'sad and hurtful' in Q&A answer online.

Little Mix Release Official Statement About Jesy Nelson

Filming herself from inside a car, the 21-year-old responded to the question 'how do you feel about Twitter saying you're a wannabe Ariana?'

She said: "I try not to look at that stuff."

"I've openly supported and loved and been a fan of Ariana's for years and years and years so I think she would say and I would say she makes things to inspire and that's what an artist is all about."

"I think it's sad and hurtful when I see so many people bullying and harassing me in a lot of ways and taking away that legit-ness of anything I do."

The 'Baby' singer continued to praise the 'Positions' singer, calling her an 'icon' and letting people know just how much she loves the superstar.

She said: "I don't think we're to be compared and we're our own people and she's definitely inspired me because she's one of my idols and I love her so much."

"It makes me sad when I see people pinning us against each other when it's nothing but love, I adore her and think she's a f***ing icon."

"It's just kind of mean and I'm my own person."

"And if she does something that inspires, I think that's her goal, I don't know why there would be a problem with her positively impacting me or anyone else."

"I know I'm my own person and have my own artist identity and people should stop comparing women."

