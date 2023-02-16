Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Speaks Out After Cheating Allegations

Sophie Lloyd has refuted the MGK claims. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist Sophie Lloyd has hit out at the cheating claims after his alleged split from Megan Fox.

Following Machine Gun Kelly’s dramatic split from Megan Fox, his guitarist has spoken out about the speculation.

Rumours began to circulate quickly online, alleging that the musician had been unfaithful to Megan with Sophie Lloyd, a member of his band.

The guitarist’s team refuted the claims in a statement released to Page Six, it read: "Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.”

Sophie and her management called the allegations “untrue" and "disrespectful”.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have sparked break-up rumours. Picture: Getty

Theories whirred that Machine Gun Kelly was unfaithful with a bandmember. Picture: Getty

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue,” the statement continued, “It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Sophie joined Machine Gun Kelly's band last year and went on the road as part of the ‘Mainstream Sellout Tour’ in May 2022.

The ‘Emo Girl’ singer – whose given name is Colson Baker – and Megan seemingly split at the weekend, the Transformers hinted at infidelity when she shared an Instagram post that included a video of her burning photos and an envelope in a fire.

The caption threw further fuel to the speculation fire, it read: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath.”

Sophie Lloyd started playing for MGK's band last year. Picture: Alamy

Machine Gun Kelly is yet to comment on the rumours. Picture: Alamy

This came after the couple were filmed sharing some terse words with one another during the Grammys, clips were re-shared on TikTok as users attempted to lip-read what was said in the supposed argument.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that Megan Fox had deleted all photos of her former fiancé from her Instagram feed before deactivating the account altogether.

Not long after the break-up rumours surfaced, the pair were spotted leaving an office that’s thought to be of a marriage counsellor, hinting at a potential reconciliation.

