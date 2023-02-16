Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Speaks Out After Cheating Allegations

16 February 2023, 12:30

Sophie Lloyd has refuted the MGK claims
Sophie Lloyd has refuted the MGK claims. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist Sophie Lloyd has hit out at the cheating claims after his alleged split from Megan Fox.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following Machine Gun Kelly’s dramatic split from Megan Fox, his guitarist has spoken out about the speculation.

Rumours began to circulate quickly online, alleging that the musician had been unfaithful to Megan with Sophie Lloyd, a member of his band.

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Pictured Together For The First Time Since Split Rumours

The guitarist’s team refuted the claims in a statement released to Page Six, it read: "Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.”

Sophie and her management called the allegations “untrue" and "disrespectful”.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have sparked break-up rumours
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have sparked break-up rumours. Picture: Getty
Theories whirred that Machine Gun Kelly was unfaithful with a bandmember
Theories whirred that Machine Gun Kelly was unfaithful with a bandmember. Picture: Getty

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue,” the statement continued, “It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Sophie joined Machine Gun Kelly's band last year and went on the road as part of the ‘Mainstream Sellout Tour’ in May 2022.

The ‘Emo Girl’ singer – whose given name is Colson Baker – and Megan seemingly split at the weekend, the Transformers hinted at infidelity when she shared an Instagram post that included a video of her burning photos and an envelope in a fire.

The caption threw further fuel to the speculation fire, it read: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath.”

Sophie Lloyd started playing for MGK's band last year
Sophie Lloyd started playing for MGK's band last year. Picture: Alamy
Machine Gun Kelly is yet to comment on the rumours
Machine Gun Kelly is yet to comment on the rumours. Picture: Alamy

This came after the couple were filmed sharing some terse words with one another during the Grammys, clips were re-shared on TikTok as users attempted to lip-read what was said in the supposed argument.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that Megan Fox had deleted all photos of her former fiancé from her Instagram feed before deactivating the account altogether.

Not long after the break-up rumours surfaced, the pair were spotted leaving an office that’s thought to be of a marriage counsellor, hinting at a potential reconciliation.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

All the details on Niall Horan's next tour

Is Niall Going On Tour? All The Details We Know So Far

Is Love Quinn still alive? Netflix tease her return in You season 4 part 2

You Season 4 Part 2: Why Is Love Quinn Back? Is She Alive & Did She Die In Season 3?

Selena was scared about the reaction to her documentary

Selena Gomez Was Scared People Wouldn’t Hire Her After Documentary

Love Island's Faye and Teddy have broken up

Love Island’s Faye Winter Confirms Split From Teddy Soares Amid Weeks Of Speculation

Niall Horan has confirmed his third album 'The Show'

Niall Horan Finally Confirms New Album ‘The Show’ & Teases UK Tour

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star